Benedetta Arese Lucini
Bio
Benedetta Arese Lucini has over 11 years of experience in the digital industry and within startups, with diverse experiences across Europe, the U.S. and Asia. She returned to Italy as Uber general manager to lead the expansion in the country and today is co-founder of her own startup, Oval Money.
My Italy-Born Company Opened a U.K. Office So We Could Be Global From the Start. Here's What We Learned Scaling Internationally.
Based on my experience, there are a few vital areas international startups need to get right when they expand into new territories.