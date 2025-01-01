Beschir Hussain
Bio
Beschir is the founder of Vertical Food, a Berlin-based online food ordering and delivery chain, and the co-founder of Hellofood Middle East. He holds a M.Sc. in management, having studied at WHU and Columbia University. He worked in private equity, strategy consulting and the public sector.
