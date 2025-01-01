Camilla Ley Valentin
Bio
In 2010, Camilla Ley Valentin co-founded SaaS company Queue-it, where she serves as CCO. She has been recognized for several leadership awards, including Danish Female Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012. She was named one of the Top 50 most inspiring women in European tech by Inspiring Fifty in 2016.
Latest
Thought Leaders
Despite High Taxes and Wages, Denmark's Entrepreneurial Spirit Is Strong
Cooperation and alignment among key stakeholders supports a blossoming entrepreneurial ecosystem.