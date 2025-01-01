Camilla Ley Valentin

In 2010, Camilla Ley Valentin co-founded SaaS company Queue-it, where she serves as CCO. She has been recognized for several leadership awards, including Danish Female Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012. She was named one of the Top 50 most inspiring women in European tech by Inspiring Fifty in 2016.

Despite High Taxes and Wages, Denmark's Entrepreneurial Spirit Is Strong

Cooperation and alignment among key stakeholders supports a blossoming entrepreneurial ecosystem.

