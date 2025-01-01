Daniel Korski

Bio

CEO and Co-Founder of PUBLIC, a venture firm that builds and accelerates technology startups to transform public services. Also Chairman and Co-Founder of the GovTech Summit, the world's leading event for start-ups and decision makers who want to improve our societies and the lives of citizens.

Latest

Fundraising

Why European Startup Events Need to Evolve

As events across Europe grow in number and stature, it's time to tear down the pedestals and start making them mean something.

Science & Technology

Forget Silicon Valley. Europe Will Soon be Home to the Best Startups

While there's no denying the U.S. continues to play a huge role in developing the tools of the future, Europe is starting to pull ahead in key startup sectors.

