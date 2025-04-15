Dmytro Spilka
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP
Bio
Latest
The Future of Fundraising: 5 Smart Digital Tools for Modern Nonprofits
The future of fundraising is digital. As nearly three-quarters of nonprofits welcome digital transformation in 2025, generic supporter generation strategies no longer make the cut.
Nearly 85% of Top UK Marketing Teams Rely on AI. Are Other European Companies Missing Out?
AI is no longer a 'could-be'; it's the new reality that marketing teams have no choice but to adapt to. When used correctly, AI could unleash endless possibilities.
How TON Could Define the Future of Europe's Blockchain Through Everyday Use Cases
As Bitcoin once again enters the investment spotlight following positive price movements, attention has once again turned to how digital currencies and blockchain will transform the future of consumerism. It appears that TON is already hard at work on solutions.
Getting Ahead of the Curve: How Google Trends Can Be Used to Discover Emerging Topics Before They Go Viral
Spotting upcoming trends before they blow up can be a powerful opportunity to be at the forefront of the noise before the competition gets there.
Why is European Employee Turnover Rising? 5 Measures Your Business Can Take to Keep Staff Happy.
Employee turnover is at an all-time high. Here's what employers can do to increase retention rates.
Navigating the Big Reopening: Is Your Business Ready to Return to the Office?
Although the days of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down offices and forcing home working seem like a distant memory, the business landscape has never looked the same since.