Dmytro Spilka

Dmytro is a CEO of Solvid, a creative content creation agency based in London. He's also the founder of Pridicto, a web analytics startup. His work has been featured in various publications, including The Next Web, Entrepreneur.com, Huff Post, TechRadar, B2C and Business.com.

Science & Technology

The Future of Fundraising: 5 Smart Digital Tools for Modern Nonprofits

The future of fundraising is digital. As nearly three-quarters of nonprofits welcome digital transformation in 2025, generic supporter generation strategies no longer make the cut.

Marketing

Nearly 85% of Top UK Marketing Teams Rely on AI. Are Other European Companies Missing Out?

AI is no longer a 'could-be'; it's the new reality that marketing teams have no choice but to adapt to. When used correctly, AI could unleash endless possibilities.

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

How TON Could Define the Future of Europe's Blockchain Through Everyday Use Cases

As Bitcoin once again enters the investment spotlight following positive price movements, attention has once again turned to how digital currencies and blockchain will transform the future of consumerism. It appears that TON is already hard at work on solutions.

Marketing

Getting Ahead of the Curve: How Google Trends Can Be Used to Discover Emerging Topics Before They Go Viral

Spotting upcoming trends before they blow up can be a powerful opportunity to be at the forefront of the noise before the competition gets there.

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Why is European Employee Turnover Rising? 5 Measures Your Business Can Take to Keep Staff Happy.

Employee turnover is at an all-time high. Here's what employers can do to increase retention rates.

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Navigating the Big Reopening: Is Your Business Ready to Return to the Office?

Although the days of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down offices and forcing home working seem like a distant memory, the business landscape has never looked the same since.

