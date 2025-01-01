Enrique Ramirez
Bio
Enrique Ramirez is the co-founder and CEO of ennomotive, an open innovation platform that connects companies with engineers from all over the world to solve engineering challenges. Previously, he led the innovation and product development practice at Accenture Spain for more than a decade.
Latest
Growing a Business
We Expanded From Spain to Chile. Here's What's Different (and What's the Same) About Building a Business in the Two Countries.
Each country has pros and cons when it comes to growing a startup.