Gennaro Cuofano

Bio

Gennaro Cuofano is an international MBA, and creator of FourWeekMBA, a blog about business modeling and growth marketing. As head of business development for WordLift.io, Cuofano works closely with small businesses and publishers across Europe and America to help them grow their business via digital marketing and SEO.

Latest

Marketing

How to Digitize a Family Business in Europe

Learn how to use effectively three critical digital strategies and channels to enhance your family business visibility via search engines and grow your turnover.

