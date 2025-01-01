Gennaro Cuofano
Gennaro Cuofano is an international MBA, and creator of FourWeekMBA, a blog about business modeling and growth marketing. As head of business development for WordLift.io, Cuofano works closely with small businesses and publishers across Europe and America to help them grow their business via digital marketing and SEO.
How to Digitize a Family Business in Europe
Learn how to use effectively three critical digital strategies and channels to enhance your family business visibility via search engines and grow your turnover.