Giovanbattista Cimmino, a visionary entrepreneur based in London, is the founder of SocialAsk and OceanLux. Renowned for transforming bold ideas into reality, he is revolutionizing luxury travel and marketing, offering unique and exceptional experiences through innovative platforms.

Marketing

The Expensive Wake-up Call That Changed My Perspective: Why Silence Works Better Than Ads in the Luxury Market

Why the most successful luxury platforms are built in silence, not with splashy launches. A firsthand look at the rise of 'invisible marketing' in high-end markets.

Marketing

Why I Stopped Chasing Mega-Influencers: A Reality Check from My Marketing Agency's Pivot

Why nano-influencers outperform mega-influencers: A first-hand look at shifting influencer marketing strategies.

Growing a Business

4 Strategies European Restaurateurs Can Use to Build Loyalty and Attract Repeat Customers

Innovative ideas and reminders to get customers coming back again and again, even in an increasingly competitive industry.

Growing a Business

Innovative Approaches for European Hoteliers to Excel in 2023

Innovate, personalize, and sustain: The three essential strategies to thrive in this post-pandemic hospitality industry.

Growing a Business

4 Essential Strategies for European Restaurateurs to Thrive in 2023

Maximize your restaurant's success this year with these key strategies.

Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

How European Restauranteurs Can Use the Metaverse

It's all about creating customer engagement, customer satisfaction, and increasing profits.

