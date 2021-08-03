Giovanbattista Cimmino
The Expensive Wake-up Call That Changed My Perspective: Why Silence Works Better Than Ads in the Luxury Market
Why the most successful luxury platforms are built in silence, not with splashy launches. A firsthand look at the rise of 'invisible marketing' in high-end markets.
Why I Stopped Chasing Mega-Influencers: A Reality Check from My Marketing Agency's Pivot
Why nano-influencers outperform mega-influencers: A first-hand look at shifting influencer marketing strategies.
4 Strategies European Restaurateurs Can Use to Build Loyalty and Attract Repeat Customers
Innovative ideas and reminders to get customers coming back again and again, even in an increasingly competitive industry.
Innovative Approaches for European Hoteliers to Excel in 2023
Innovate, personalize, and sustain: The three essential strategies to thrive in this post-pandemic hospitality industry.
4 Essential Strategies for European Restaurateurs to Thrive in 2023
Maximize your restaurant's success this year with these key strategies.
How European Restauranteurs Can Use the Metaverse
It's all about creating customer engagement, customer satisfaction, and increasing profits.