Hjalmar Winbladh
Bio
Hjalmar Winbladh is partner at EQT Ventures. He's been on the frontline of European entrepreneurship for the last 20 years, whether that's founding businesses, selling businesses, advising businesses or being a VC. A seven-time entrepreneur, Winbladh has achieved a number of successful exits and witnessed the milestones that mean Europe is now as exciting and confident as Silicon Valley.
Latest
Growing a Business
VCs Have Much More to Offer European Founders Than Funding
Be sure to take advantage of the knowledge and expertise of your investors.
Buying / Investing in Business
Huge Growth in VC Funding Means the Time for Europe Is Now
European entrepreneurs are taking advantage of increased availability of early stage and growth capital.