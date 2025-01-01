Jessica Lohmann
Bio
Jessica, founder of Ethical Brand Marketing + marketing strategist since 1991, has led marketing teams in various sectors in the USA + Germany. Her vision of a kind, healthy and abundant world for all leads her mission of helping social entrepreneurs create + implement ethical marketing strategies.
Latest
Operations & Logistics
How to Survive the Crisis: 7 Steps to Turn Your Business into a Social Enterprise
Customers now demand social responsibility and this is no time to disappoint. Learn how to survive the crisis by being strategic and sustainable.
Marketing
7 Ways Marketers Can Stop Destroying Our Environment
Learn how to be an ethical marketer who helps customers make a more conscious decision.