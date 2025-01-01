John Atkinson

Bio

John Atkinson is Director of Solutions Engineering, UK & Ireland, at Riverbed Technology.

Latest

Business Solutions

5 Reasons Why Your AI Deployment Isn't Delivering

And what you can do to improve it.

Business Solutions

5 Metrics Every Business Should Track to Maximise AI Investments

As the European AI landscape evolves, so too must the standards to measure success.

Science & Technology

Maximising ROI on AI: 6 Dos and Don'ts for Business Leaders

Organisations with a balanced, forward-thinking vision will outperform those that chase the early hype.

More Authors You Might Like