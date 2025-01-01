John Atkinson
Bio
John Atkinson is Director of Solutions Engineering, UK & Ireland, at Riverbed Technology.
Latest
Business Solutions
5 Reasons Why Your AI Deployment Isn't Delivering
And what you can do to improve it.
Business Solutions
5 Metrics Every Business Should Track to Maximise AI Investments
As the European AI landscape evolves, so too must the standards to measure success.
Science & Technology
Maximising ROI on AI: 6 Dos and Don'ts for Business Leaders
Organisations with a balanced, forward-thinking vision will outperform those that chase the early hype.