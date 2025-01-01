Jonas Gyalokay

Jonas Gyalokay is the CEO and co-founder at Airtame, a user-friendly wireless streaming solution for schools and businesses.

Leadership

The Danish Flat Hierarchy: Help or Hassle?

Office perfection or idealism gone mad? Unpacking the Danish mentality and flat hierarchy.

Growing a Business

Why We Waited Four Years to Launch Our Second Product

Are you ready for a second-generation product? Here's what to remember.

Growing a Business

Breaking Into the U.S. Market as a Danish Startup

All startups must ask themselves at some point: 'Where to next?' Here's some advice for launching in the U.S.

Fundraising

My Company Raised Over $1 Million on Indiegogo -- And It Almost Killed Us

We were almost a victim of our own success.

