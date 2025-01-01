Jonas Gyalokay

Latest
Leadership
The Danish Flat Hierarchy: Help or Hassle?
Office perfection or idealism gone mad? Unpacking the Danish mentality and flat hierarchy.
Growing a Business
Why We Waited Four Years to Launch Our Second Product
Are you ready for a second-generation product? Here's what to remember.
Growing a Business
Breaking Into the U.S. Market as a Danish Startup
All startups must ask themselves at some point: 'Where to next?' Here's some advice for launching in the U.S.
Fundraising
My Company Raised Over $1 Million on Indiegogo -- And It Almost Killed Us
We were almost a victim of our own success.