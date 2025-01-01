Karlene Agard
Bio
Karlene Agard is an award-winning risk and value management specialist who works with project leaders to set up megaprojects for success. Her goal is to share lessons learned from working on multibillion-pound infrastructure projects. Learn more at www.aravun.com.
Latest
Health & Wellness
How to Avoid Feeling Overwhelmed During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Four tips to strike the right balance between taking care of your mental health and taking advantage of downtime.
Thought Leaders
How Small Businesses Can Get Involved in the £460 Billion of Major Projects in the U.K.
Four steps you can take to participate in the most interesting and challenging projects.
Thought Leaders
U.K.-Based Entrepreneurs Are Sleep-Walking Into Brexit
Many entrepreneurs don't sell internationally but Brexit is likely to have far-reaching ramifications that impact them in unexpected ways.
Taxes
An 'Amazon Tax' May Protect Giant U.K. Retailers at the Expense of Online Businesses
Tax may soon become even more taxing but entrepreneurs should prepare now.