Lilia Stoyanov

How AI Is Transforming Contractor Management and Payments Globally
From faster payments to equal opportunities, artificial intelligence is rewriting the future of work for global contractors. Discover the human side of this transformation.
AI-powered ATS: The Gamechanger for Charities and NGOs
Applicant tracking systems that are powered by AI help enable nonprofits to focus on their core mission: Driving meaningful social change by addressing critical challenges and showcasing measurable benefits.
Automation of Contractor Payments 101: A Step-by-Step Guide
The question is not 'if' but 'when' to automate contractor payments to drive efficiencies and scale European businesses faster.
13 Benefits of Using AI-Powered Applicant Tracking Systems
AI-powered applicant tracking systems are seen as the future of recruitment, automating mundane tasks and eliminating unconscious bias.
The Benefits of Hiring International Contractors
Utilizing international contractors' skills can help promote innovation, productivity, and competitiveness worldwide.
HR Software 2024 and Beyond: The Rise of Intelligent Workforce Platforms
Most companies use human resources management systems. Here's why.