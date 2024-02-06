Lilia Stoyanov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP

Bio

Lilia Stoyanov is the CEO and angel investor at Transformify(TFY). She is a professor at Zigurat Business School, expert evaluator at the European Commission, a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) and holds PgDip. in Financial Strategy from Oxford University.

Latest

Employee Experience & Recruiting

How AI Is Transforming Contractor Management and Payments Globally

From faster payments to equal opportunities, artificial intelligence is rewriting the future of work for global contractors. Discover the human side of this transformation.

Business Solutions

AI-powered ATS: The Gamechanger for Charities and NGOs

Applicant tracking systems that are powered by AI help enable nonprofits to focus on their core mission: Driving meaningful social change by addressing critical challenges and showcasing measurable benefits.

Business Solutions

Automation of Contractor Payments 101: A Step-by-Step Guide

The question is not 'if' but 'when' to automate contractor payments to drive efficiencies and scale European businesses faster.

Business Solutions

13 Benefits of Using AI-Powered Applicant Tracking Systems

AI-powered applicant tracking systems are seen as the future of recruitment, automating mundane tasks and eliminating unconscious bias.

Employee Experience & Recruiting

The Benefits of Hiring International Contractors

Utilizing international contractors' skills can help promote innovation, productivity, and competitiveness worldwide.

Business Solutions

HR Software 2024 and Beyond: The Rise of Intelligent Workforce Platforms

Most companies use human resources management systems. Here's why.

More Authors You Might Like

More Latest Content

Loading...