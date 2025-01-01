Lisa Curtiss
Bio
Lisa Curtiss is the founder and editor in chief of a number of entrepreneurship titles including The Successful Founder and Female Founders Guide. She's also a luxury lifestyle journalist, PR and copywriter, plus a journalism, marketing communications and luxury brand management university lecturer.
Latest
Marketing
3 Initial Steps to Doing Your Own PR and Getting Excellent Results
Make sure you're giving the media what they can use, namely, what's of interest to their readers.
Marketing
Avoid These 10 Things That Annoy Journalists to Help Get the Press Coverage You Want
This article guides the reader through ten things journalists find frustrating and how to avoid them which will increase their chances of gaining the press coverage they wish for.