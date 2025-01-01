Ludovic Gaudé

Bio

Ludovic Gaudé is the CEO of intive, a software company focused on digital product development with more than 18 years of experience and 150-plus apps. Gaudé began his career at Nokia Networks in the early 1990s, where he held managing positions in Europe, China and Latin America before becoming director of strategic partnerships for Google in the U.K. in 2007. Before arriving at intive, Gaudé focused on venturing with growth companies, taking them from early stage concepts to exit. 

Latest

Leadership

The CEO, but Not the Founder: How to Lead an Already-Established Tech Company

There are lessons to learn from the missteps of CEOs like Travis Kalanick and Carly Fiorina. Are you paying attention?

Growing a Business

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition

The problems behind failed mergers rarely have anything to do with logistics or accounting or meeting sales benchmarks.

Innovation

Why Europe Will Come Out on Top in the Tech Race Between the U.S. and China

Europe has several advantages that will make it a global leader in technology.

Growing a Business

The Difference Between Working With Big Companies in Europe vs. in the U.S.

Working with global players means paying close attention to cultural details.

Fundraising

Not All Funding Is Created Equal: Where to Look When Raising Money in Europe

When seeking out funding it's imperative to sift through all the options, and choose a partner with the right industry expertise and contacts to help you succeed.

Growing a Business

Scaling Across European Borders: How to Tackle Regulation and Team Culture When Expanding Your Company

Even with a single currency, expanding to a new EU country is not a walk in the park.

