Mahesh Raja is the Chief Growth Officer at Ness Digital Engineering.
Latest
IA para PyMEs: el secreto para aumentar productividad y crecer
Los líderes empresariales esperan que la inteligencia artificial cumpla por fin su promesa de impulsar el crecimiento de las PyMEs aumentando su eficiencia y productividad.
How AI Can Act as a Force Multiplier for European SMBs
Business leaders leaders expect to see artificial intelligence finally deliver on its promise to boost growth by driving efficiency and productivity.
Europe Aims to Reach 75% AI Adoption by 2030. Here's How Intelligent Engineering Can Help.
The opportunities remain wide open, yet enterprises are moving much more slowly than those in other regions of the world.
From Co-Pilot to Co-Worker: Where the AI Assistant Journey is Headed to Next
A new breed of autonomous AI is set to take 2025 by storm.
In 2025, Speed Is of the Essence for European Businesses
Here's how high-velocity software development can help.
Don't Fall Behind in 2025: International Competition Makes the Case for 'Intelligent Engineering'
European tech companies rank high with advanced skills, but that's not always enough to make the cut.