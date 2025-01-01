Maria Prohazka

Maria Prohazka is the founder of Danish creative agency, Levende Streg -- helping companies visualize strategies, dreams and goals. She works with sequential visual storytelling, animation and concept art, and covers most aspects of entrepreneurship, specializing in creativity and visualization.

Let's Give Women Entrepreneurs What They Really Need: a Cheerleader Team

A cheerleader is what I have every time I open a book starring one of my favorite children's characters: Pippi Longstocking.

European Business Owners Need to Stop Being So Hesitant to Promote Themselves

If you want success, you've got to put yourself out there on display.

Mentorship Is Less Common in Europe. Here's What You Can Do to Find a Mentor.

Follow these rules when approaching a potential mentor.

