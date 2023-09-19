Melanie Goodman
Melanie Goodman is owner and founder of Trevisan. Melanie specialises in providing CPD-accredited LinkedIn marketing and LinkedIn training services to the professional services sector in Europe, drawing on her comprehensive knowledge of and experience in finance and law. Her company assists businesses to achieve their goals by providing bespoke LinkedIn growth and visibility strategies.
How to Grow Your Business with LinkedIn Company Pages
Let's review LinkedIn features and strategies to help make company pages even more valuable.
How You Can Dominate LinkedIn in 2025
Follow these six cutting-edge strategies for entrepreneurial success on the popular networking platform.
6 Practical Tips for Using LinkedIn to Find Investors
What you need to know when using the professional networking site to help secure funding for your business.
7 Strategies to Create Inclusive Content on LinkedIn
Inclusivity can transform engagement and visibility on this professional platform.
The Best ChatGPT Prompts for LinkedIn
Supercharging your LinkedIn presence with the power of AI.
10 Effective Strategies to Boost Your Visibility on LinkedIn
Follow these steps to build valuable connections, attract new opportunities, and advance your career in 2024.