Melanie Goodman

Bio

Melanie Goodman is owner and founder of Trevisan. Melanie specialises in providing CPD-accredited LinkedIn marketing and LinkedIn training services to the professional services sector in Europe, drawing on her comprehensive knowledge of and experience in finance and law. Her company assists businesses to achieve their goals by providing bespoke LinkedIn growth and visibility strategies.

Latest

Social Media

How to Grow Your Business with LinkedIn Company Pages

Let's review LinkedIn features and strategies to help make company pages even more valuable.

Social Media

How You Can Dominate LinkedIn in 2025

Follow these six cutting-edge strategies for entrepreneurial success on the popular networking platform.

Fundraising

6 Practical Tips for Using LinkedIn to Find Investors

What you need to know when using the professional networking site to help secure funding for your business.

Social Media

7 Strategies to Create Inclusive Content on LinkedIn

Inclusivity can transform engagement and visibility on this professional platform.

Social Media

The Best ChatGPT Prompts for LinkedIn

Supercharging your LinkedIn presence with the power of AI.

Social Media

10 Effective Strategies to Boost Your Visibility on LinkedIn

Follow these steps to build valuable connections, attract new opportunities, and advance your career in 2024.

More Authors You Might Like

More Latest Content

Loading...