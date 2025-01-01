Michael Jurgen Garbade
Bio
Latest
6 Ways Blockchain is Changing Online Education
Assessing the changes in online-based education brought about by the implementation of blockchain, with a peek at what the future holds.
A Look at Telemedicine as a Tool for Cities to Fight Coronavirus
Let's examine the factors that influence the uptake and implementation of telemedicine in the Covid-19 era and the opportunity for European cities, governments, businesses, and nonprofits alike.
Entrepreneurs Beware: Remote Work Can be Fertile Ground for Cybercriminals
Remote work is a double-edged sword providing a lifeline to businesses. However, it also opens them up to potential attacks from hackers.
Due to Coronavirus, Will Remote and Distributed Work Become the Future for Office Workers?
In Europe and beyond, the coronavirus outbreak could lead to a surge toward remote office workers.