Michael Jurgen Garbade

Michael J. Garbade is the co-founder and CEO of Education Ecosystem. He is a serial tech entrepreneur who formerly worked at Amazon, General Electric, Rebate Networks, Photobucket and Unicredit Group. Garbade has experience working in the U.S., Europe, Asia and South America

6 Ways Blockchain is Changing Online Education

Assessing the changes in online-based education brought about by the implementation of blockchain, with a peek at what the future holds.

A Look at Telemedicine as a Tool for Cities to Fight Coronavirus

Let's examine the factors that influence the uptake and implementation of telemedicine in the Covid-19 era and the opportunity for European cities, governments, businesses, and nonprofits alike.

Entrepreneurs Beware: Remote Work Can be Fertile Ground for Cybercriminals

Remote work is a double-edged sword providing a lifeline to businesses. However, it also opens them up to potential attacks from hackers.

Due to Coronavirus, Will Remote and Distributed Work Become the Future for Office Workers?

In Europe and beyond, the coronavirus outbreak could lead to a surge toward remote office workers.

