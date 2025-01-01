Michael Nordblom

Bio

Michael Nordblom is the co-founder of Cider Supply Co., the company behind the award-winning Galipette Cidre and owner of ThirtyFourVentures, a non-traditional investment and advisory firm based out of Spain. Prior to starting his own business, he spent 11 years in the manufacturing sector, including seven in China.

Latest

Starting a Business

Going Asset-Light Can Boost European Startups

Here are a few examples of competitive advantages these types of business models can offer when done right.

