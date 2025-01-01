Latest
The Challenges of Two Spanish Women Founders Who are Competing with Elon Musk
Both are part of a new crop of BCI European initiatives targeting brain disorders working at the intersection of deeptech, medtech, and digital health.
Business Angels Have Invested €1.2 Billion in Spanish Startups in 2018, According to New Report
Investments into Spanish startups by business angels are up 44 percent over last year in terms of euros.
Spanish Association of Startups 'Requests More Ambition' From Spain's Prime Minister
Some in the startup community believe the Prime Minister's recent announcement about a new legal framework for startups is little more than a publicity stunt.
New Report Finds 22 Percent of Spanish Startup Founders Are Women
The number of female entrepreneurs is growing, but the typical Spanish founder is a 35-year-old male.
Boom or Bubble? The 3 Issues That Block Spain's Startup Sector From Sustainable Growth.
A risk-averse culture and lack of access to funds are among the factors holding back new businesses in Spain.