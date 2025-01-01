Paramjit Uppal

Latest

Culture

If Business Leaders Establish the Right Culture Now, Growth Will Follow

As a business grows, a good culture is one that is flexible to the needs of the business and its people.

Leadership

Why Having 'Big Hairy Audacious Goals' is Key to Inspiring People and Nurturing a Growth Mentality

Your team can be your greatest asset when moving forward.

Resumes & Interviewing

Beyond Funding: What Business Leaders Need to Know About the Value of Investing in Talent

Building a cohesive and knowledgeable workforce is the cornerstone for stable growth.

