As an increasing number of small businesses in Europe are now generating more sales from social media than from any other channel, not maximising your online presence could be a big missed opportunity.

A hyper-local social media strategy is a must for businesses operating in a particular area, helping them create meaningful content that appeals to the local community.

In this article, we discuss eight ways that can help your business fine-tune its hyper-local social media strategy to grow followers and increase sales.

What is a hyper-local social media strategy?

A hyper-local social media strategy focuses on targeting users within a small geographic area. Being particularly effective if your business operates in your local town or village, adopting a hyper-local strategy means you can focus your efforts on those within the local community.

By creating social media content that is relevant to the audience in the local area, your business can help position itself as a part of the community. Whether you own a family-run cafe, a local barbershop, or a local farm selling fresh fruit and vegetables, using strategies to reach people in the vicinity can help grow a loyal customer base.

Another crucial tool for businesses looking to boost their presence locally is Google My Business (GMB). Setting up a profile means your business will be displayed in local search results and on Google Maps, helping people find where you are based. If you're asking 'How to set up Google My Business', it is as simple as claiming your profile and adding in essential information such as opening hours and contact details.

How to finet-tune your hyper-local strategy

If you're a business owner who operates on a local basis, then here are eight strategies you can implement to increase social visibility among the local community.

1. Build relationships with local businesses

In small towns and villages where everyone knows each other, the community feel is a huge part of local life. Reaching out to local businesses can provide big results when integrating within the area and building those all-important relationships.

Start by following other local businesses on social media platforms, engaging with their content, and showing your support. By getting your name out there and building up relationships, not only are you likely to receive their follow and online support in return, but it may open up new windows of opportunity.

Many local businesses create partnerships, creating a mutually beneficial deal that can help both parties boost their sales. For example, a local coffee shop may sell baked goods from the local bakery for commission, or a hairdresser may run a social media competition for the chance for one of their customers to win a free dinner at a local restaurant.

2. Join in on local events

With local events bringing the community together in one place, it's the perfect opportunity for your business to get its name out there and boost visibility. Whether you just attend the event to network with other visitors or are able to get involved with the running of the event itself, forging meaningful relationships will help you integrate into the local community.

Whether there is a local Sunday market, a summer fair, or a charity fun run, keeping the date clear and creating some noise online can prove incredibly valuable. Let your social media followers know that you'll be there, sharing photos, live updates, and interacting with other attendees online.

3. Encourage user-generated content

User-generated content (UGC) refers to content which has been taken by your audience and then reposted by you. Examples of UGC would be a customer sharing a snap of their meal at a restaurant, a shopper tagging the place they bought their outfit, or a spa visitor uploading a picture of their friends relaxing by the pool.

Featuring UGC on your social media feed is a great way to boost reputability, showing happy customers first-hand. It is also a great way to encourage other customers to tag you in their own content for the chance to be featured on your account.

4. Use geotagging on your posts

Geotagging refers to the process of adding a location to your social media posts, a simple action that can increase visibility significantly. This increases the reach of content as users can search areas of interest and browse through content which has been tagged at that location. It also makes the posts more discoverable organically since algorithms are more likely to show your content to users who regularly engage with local posts.

Instagram, Facebook, and X all allow geotagging on posts, allowing you to build up visibility among accounts that are in the same area. For an extra push, look out for any popular local hashtags that may be common among local businesses, getting involved and joining in on the conversation.

5. Include local landmarks in your visuals

As we scroll down our social media feeds, seeing a glimpse of our local area is bound to catch our eye and make us pause. For local businesses, including familiar sights in their content is a great way to create an instant connection with locals and encourage them to pop by and visit you in person.

Whether you share snaps of your products in the local park, share the view from the window of your shop, or post images from local events, this approach can make you feel like a real part of the local community and show your appreciation of the area.

6. Connect with local influencers

Influencer marketing is a well-known social media strategy for larger businesses, but it can feel out of reach for smaller businesses with a limited budget. This doesn't have to be the case. Working with local influencers can be a great way to make your mark in a community and increase your social media following.

Finding local influencers who review local food spots or post things to do in the area could be a great start. Since their audience is likely to be based locally and trust the opinion of the influencer, reaching out to them to offer them a freebie in exchange for a post on their account can help bring in new customers.

7. Work with local charities

Every business should take an interest in doing its bit to help, so introducing corporate social responsibility programs can help cement the values of a brand. A great place to start is by supporting local charities and offering local support toward a good cause.

Working with local charities is a great way to strengthen relationships with the local community, so make sure you are sharing your actions with your social media audience. Updating them on your support, whether that be donations, volunteering, or attending events, is also a great way to encourage other locals to get involved and play their part.

8. Narrow down your paid advertising

For businesses that are dabbling in paid social media advertising, get more value from your investment by using a highly-targeted approach that narrows down your audience. The main social media advertising platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, allow you to set a geographic area in which you wish to target. This means your ad will only be seen by those within the local community, boosting the likelihood of conversions and getting your name seen by the people most likely to visit your business.

It is also possible to narrow down the target audience even further than location. Depending on the people you are aiming to reach, you can choose the age, gender, and even interests of the people you wish to target through a campaign.

Putting your hyper-local strategy into practice

Building relationships within the local area is a powerful way to grow your business and connect with those around you. Incorporating new posting styles into your content calendar will not only keep your feed fun and engaging, but will help you figure out what works best for your business.

Utilising the eight social media strategies above will help give your brand the improved presence you've been striving for, encouraging interaction with both businesses and customers so you can better integrate your business into the community and watch it thrive!