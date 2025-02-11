Gen Z have markedly shifted their outlook, wants, likes, expectations and attitudes compared to the previous generation. Here's how your business can meaningfully, helpfully, and authentically capitalise on it.

From viral social media workout challenges to the boom in boutique gym studios, it's clear here in Europe and abroad that Generation Z (those born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s) have made health and wellbeing central to their lifestyles. Eighty percent of many health clubs' membership base, according to Les Mills research, is made up of Gen Z and millennials—collectively known as Generation Active. And it doesn't stop at the gym, with 85% of gym-goers supplementing their in-person workouts with online content and at-home routines. This is, for many, simply a way of life.

This focus on holistic wellbeing doesn't end at the gym doors. Gen Z is drinking less alcohol, prioritising mental health, and seeking meaningful social connections away from their screens. For businesses across various industries—from fitness and hospitality to property development and retail brands—there is a growing opportunity to tap into this enthusiasm for fitness and wellbeing. But first, you need to understand the mindset of the generation and the prospective customer.

A shift in lifestyle priorities

Gen Z integrates healthy habits into a broader lifestyle, and this increased drive to be well coincides with a shift in what is considered a luxury, and what we feel success truly is. For younger generations, for whom the social contract of higher education + hard work = financial success hasn't been realised, it's less about what you have, but more about how you exist. A true flex is finding time for hobbies, for keeping fit, being mentally well, spending time in nature, and enjoying unrushed time with friends. Looking, feeling, and living healthy are increasingly being viewed as more important success indicators in this generation than the watch you wear, the car you drive, the house you can't afford to buy, or dare I say, even whose logo is on the soles of your trainers.

But it's not just about the solo experience of living that sort of healthy lifestyle. Fitness and wellbeing makes great content as well. Hashtags like #fitness and #fitnessaddict are some of the most engaged with on social channels. Whatever the motivation, be it happy life, engaged followers, or likely a healthy mix of the two, this presents a real opportunity and necessity for businesses to tap into this passion for fitness and wellbeing.

Start offering fitness facilities

Pretty fundamental, right? For those in the fitness space, yes, obviously. But companies in other sectors are cottoning on. Increasingly for hospitality and real estate, providing on-site gyms, studios, or wellness areas can be a powerful differentiator. Many inner-city apartment developments are now investing heavily in state-of-the-art fitness offerings, knowing that this will appeal to health-conscious tenants who want convenient, modern facilities that match their lifestyle.

If you're an entrepreneur who is considering a new venture, the fitness sector is flourishing. From CrossFit boxes to strength-and-conditioning gyms and even high-tech spin classes, there is huge demand for niche workout experiences. The key is to offer something distinct—be it a specific fitness methodology or a unique design concept.

Facilitate socialising opportunities

Gen Z craves social connections, and group fitness classes are often about more than just working out. They're a place to meet new people, bond over shared challenges, and celebrate collective achievements.

Creating a friendly, welcoming environment can build a real affinity with your brand, an emotional connection. Consider hosting themed workout events, post-class social hours, or wellness workshops where members can mingle. This doesn't just apply to gyms; a hotel could host morning yoga sessions followed by a healthy breakfast, or a co-working space might offer lunchtime fitness classes to encourage #TeamBuilding.

Make it aesthetically pleasing

Visual appeal matters. Investing in stylish yet functional designs for fitness and wellbeing spaces helps create an experience worth sharing online. Good for you, good for their follower counts.

Consider the entire customer journey: Is the layout intuitive? Are lockers easy to use? Is the lighting flattering and energising? Is it a stressful environment to navigate? Do you feel rushed or pressured? Gen Z are time-poor and want each workout to feel worthwhile. And there is plenty of choice on where to workout too, so how we design our gyms and fitness facilities has been more important.

If space permits, add communal lounge areas or health-focused cafés, where people can relax and socialise after a session. At the same time, ensure there are quiet, focused areas for those who prefer to zone in on their workouts without distractions. Cater for both, appeal to everyone.

Get in their feeds

An active online presence is non-negotiable. Gen Z will typically research and engage with a brand digitally before committing to a membership or purchase. Remember, this is the generation that is increasingly like to use TikTok as their primary search engine.

Authenticity is key; they can quickly spot disingenuous or overly polished marketing. We can thank Gen Z for the death of the millennial flat-lay and highly-curated Instagram design as a result. Consider collaborating with micro-influencers who genuinely align with your brand values. Showcase real stories of customer transformations or behind-the-scenes glimpses of your business. Demonstrate the real value you can offer.

From highlighting nutritional tips to running live workout streams, content should position your brand as a partner in their fitness journey. Avoid hard selling; instead, focus on building trust and demonstrating how your offering supports their healthier, happier lifestyle.

Don't lock them in

Gen Z don't just ghost their dates, they'll ghost your membership fee, too. Of all the reasons why a Gen Z memberships are lost, the top reason—an almost-impressive 44% and miles ahead of any other cause—was because they simply cancelled their direct debits or let the payment fail. When they feel a service no longer serves them, or it becomes unaffordable, it'll be cut.

Get around this by offering monthly rolling contracts or pay-as-you-go passes. Frame, in your mind, that each membership renewal is a conscious choice your customers make, rather than a contractual obligation. Give them reasons to choose you, rather than trapping them in.

Recognise that many members of Gen Z are juggling student loans and uncertain job prospects. Price flexibility, the option to pause memberships, and transparent pricing all help build trust in your brand.

Make it part of their day

Your facilities and services should seamlessly fit into Gen Z's busy schedules. Many prefer to work out at unconventional hours, such as late evenings or weekend mornings, to fit around work and education.

If possible, operate round the clock or at least expand your opening hours. Look into offering late-night or Sunday classes, and ensure staff or trainers are available to provide guidance when needed. This sense of a "community that never sleeps" can be extremely appealing.

Offer a hybrid approach that includes in-person guidance and virtual follow-up. Virtual sessions allow people to work out from anywhere, while still maintaining a connection to your brand and trainers.

A new generation, same work for brands to do

In reality, this work is nothing new. Understanding your target audiences, what engages, delights, and enthrals your prospective customers—businesses do that every day. What is different is that Gen Z, and younger millennials too, have quite markedly shifted their outlook, wants, likes, expectations and attitudes compared to the previous generation. Worsening economic prospects and a global pandemic during your formative years will do that to a generation.

Gen Z's passion for fitness and wellbeing is not a fad either. It reflects a broader shift in cultural values, expectations and pressures—where looking after your body, mind, and engaging in a community are at times the only viable and achievable metric of success, and facilitating the time to achieve them one of life's true luxuries.

So for business, really it's a question of spotting that mindset shift, and whether you're agile enough to meaningfully, helpfully, and authentically capitalise on it.