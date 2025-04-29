Although the days of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down offices and forcing home working seem like a distant memory, the business landscape has never looked the same since.

Prior to the pandemic in 2019, less than 5% of employees worked from home and it was a setup that many of us never even considered. Nowadays, 41% of employers have formal policies in place that allow hybrid working. What was once a temporary solution has become a usual way of life, but is this expected to change?

For some, remote working is expected to become the new norm and businesses are finding ways to manage the whereabouts of their employees. For those wondering whether it's time to reintroduce full-time office working, here are some tips to help make the process as seamless as possible.

How many businesses are still working remotely?

Despite many businesses hoping to go back to a "normal" office setup, the resistance from many employees means the pre-pandemic way of working is unlikely to ever be the same again.

More employees are working from home than in an office. With 39% reporting to work from home and 24% hybrid working, it can be tricky for businesses to expect their employees to be willing to sacrifice their new and improved work-life balance for a full-time return to the office.

As well as employees enjoying having greater control over their schedules, almost 80% of employers have stated that home working has noticeably improved the well-being of their employees. Today's generation has become much more aware of the importance of a good work-life balance, realising the impact it can have on their physical and mental health.

Hybrid vs. remote working

For businesses considering a return to the office, it is important to start by considering the difference between hybrid and remote working.

Remote working: No attendance at the office is required and the employee has the flexibility to perform their duties from their own home or a work setup of their choosing. The employee tends to be contracted to specific working hours in order to be able to maintain communication with their team, but in some cases, flexible working hours are permitted.

Hybrid working: The employee splits their time between the office and remote working. Hybrid models can vary from job to job, with some specifying what days of the week the employee is required to be on-site and others only being required to come into the office for meetings or specific duties.

Across all sectors, three days a week in the office seems to be the most popular model, creating a good balance between in-person collaboration and home working.

For many businesses, the hybrid working model offers a balance between office collaboration and employee job satisfaction. By combining a return to the office with the flexibility of home working, both parties are able to adapt to the combined working style.

The benefits of returning to the office

Although there are undeniable benefits to the rise of remote working, this has come at a cost for the traditional office landscape. Being able to achieve a better work-life balance has made a huge difference to the well-being of employees, but has it had a knock-on effect on their productivity?

As opposed to being at home when it can be more isolating, the office environment creates a more interactive space that can be hard to replicate among remote workers. Forty-eight percent of employees agree that working from home makes it harder to collaborate with others. Being in the office naturally instigates discussions, brainstorming, and meetings that can help boost productivity and build a strong team dynamic.

Another key benefit of office working is the ability for employees to be able to separate their home and work life. When working from home, it can be challenging to switch off after a busy day when personal space overlaps with a workspace. The process of shutting down the computer, leaving the office, and commuting home can make it much easier to unwind in the evening.

For workers who are in the early stages of the employee life cycle, hands-on training is a necessity. Working alongside a mentor who can show the different processes, answer any questions, and monitor progress means a trainee can learn the ropes. When trying to learn a lot of information through calls, it can feel like an isolating environment.

How to implement an office return

There are bound to be mixed feelings among a workforce when discussing a return to the office. A business has to be prepared to deal with resistance from those who prefer the remote or hybrid working style. Whether people enjoy the savings made from the long commute, the peace and quiet of their home environment, or the flexibility of not requiring as much child/pet care, shifting back to the office requires significant change.

To make the transition as smooth as possible and prevent upset, here are some ways for a business to better manage the process:

Offer options: Expecting employees to suddenly drop their remote or hybrid model and work full-time in the office is likely to cause upset and resentment. Instead, introducing a gradual return can help ease the transition. Starting with an extra day per week and slowly building up gives time for employees to process the change.

Listen to feedback: Instead of making employees feel like they are not heard, creating an open communication channel will allow people to share their opinions. Getting to know the feedback from individual members of staff and answering any questions will help prevent the spread of rumours and encourage transparency.

Add social aspects: Most remote workers claim to miss the social aspect of chatting with their colleagues the most. Creating an inviting environment by introducing some fun social spaces, lunchtime activities, or team-building days can be a good motivator for employees who may initially be hesitant.

The future of office working

Since the pandemic, office working is expected to never look the same again. Although working from home is something that many of us even considered a few years back, the realisation that many jobs can be carried out from the comfort of our own homes has transformed the office landscape.

The benefits of lower overhead costs, a better work-life balance, and no commuting come hand-in-hand with less collaboration, onboarding challenges, and a lack of socialising. Although everyone is entitled to their own preference, it seems that hybrid working is looking to become the new normal to establish that middle ground.

For businesses that are looking to get their employees back on-site, compromise is key. Going into the discussion with the expectation of all employees working full time in the office is likely to cause an uproar, so it's all about making small changes towards a more integrated workforce.