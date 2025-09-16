AI is no longer a 'could-be'; it's the new reality that marketing teams have no choice but to adapt to. When used correctly, AI could unleash endless possibilities.

Recent data from Hubspot's 2025 State of AI in Marketing Report has revealed that 84% of top UK marketing teams now rely on AI. As rapid adopters of artificial intelligence, these marketers are now paving the way for a digital-first corporate sector, significantly surpassing the global 66% adoption rate by 2025.

The report revealed that generative and predictive AI dominated the rollout of new technologies and tools, with most marketing teams using AI to reshape workflows, improve team structures, and track campaign performance metrics.

For most UK marketers, AI is now at the core of their campaign strategy, influencing how campaigns are built, refined and delivered. Companies throughut Europe should take notice.

With this in mind, we're taking a closer look at how AI is reshaping the UK marketing landscape in 2025 and revealing why missing out on this mass adoption could put your strategy at risk of folling behind.

AI is redefining workflows

There's no doubt that AI is redefining workflows for UK marketers in 2025. Fueling a new way of working, these businesses are using AI to enhance all aspects of their team strategy, from ideation to delivery at scale.

"UK marketers are proving that AI success isn't about chasing hype, it's about embedding the right tools into existing workflows to deliver meaningful value. What we're seeing in this data is a shift from experimentation to purposeful adoption," The Hubspot report revealed.

"AI is helping teams save time, accelerate ideation and boost performance, but it's also being used with intention. And the UK's marketing community is setting a powerful example of what responsible AI can look like in practice."

Data suggests that UK marketers now save, on average, one hour a week on data reporting, media content creation, and direct brand messaging as a result of implementing AI.

Coming in at the top, generative AI continues to be the most helpful marketing aid, as cited by over half of those respondents. Fifty-one per cent of top marketing teams report using AI-powered image or design generators within the last 12 months alone.

Another 39% went as far as using video or animation generators over the same period to enhance campaigns and support early-stage creative work.

While early adoption has been positive, UK marketers are yet to hand over the reins. A whopping 97% of respondents reported making at least one edit to AI-generated content before it goes live.

This suggests that AI tools are being used to build content outlines and aid generation, rather than replacing the role of a creative team itself.

Is your strategy missing out?

According to the U.S. International Trade Administration, the UK AI market is projected to reach £1 trillion by 2035. Much of this growth is fueled by the marketing sector, with 55% of businesses relying on it for content creation, 47% using it for research and 41% leveraging AI for direct brand messaging.

When it comes to assessing the benefits of AI adoption in the marketing sector, it's growth alone speaks for itself.

As we transition into a tech-first corporate landscape, European companies that fail to integrate AI risk losing a competitive edge. AI offers marketing teams critical growth opportunities and is at the centre of lead generation and brand development.

However, for some teams throughout Europe, integration is the most challenging part of the process. "The hardest part of implementing AI tools into the marketing workflow successfully is to really understand the problem you are trying to solve with the tools first - otherwise, this probably won't stick with the team, or it just won't really save your time," says Anastasia Kotsiubynska, SEO Team Lead at SE Ranking.

"Also, you need to be ready to dedicate enough time to the trial-and-error side of such implementation, as there can be a high temptation to do the task the old way–as you always do."

This said, those who avoid AI completely could find themselves with a competitive disadvantage. Those who reject AI are not just playing it safe; they are actively forfeiting scalable success.

Here are just some of the ways your strategy could fall short if your company continues to avoid AI integration:

Failure to keep up with rising customer expectations and a demand for fast-track campaigns, in Europe and elsewhere.

Loss of opportunities to scale operations and serve a broader customer base.

Become irrelevant to your customers as you become out of touch with trends and fall behind competitors that predict popular movements first.

Watch your company get outpaced by competitors using AI solutions to propel their business forward.

The lesson here? Those who fail to adapt to an AI-driven marketing landscape aren't just taking a risk; they could be making a fatal error.

Waiting too long to adapt isn't just risky—it's fatal.

4 ways to implement AI as a modern-day marketer

For those of you who are looking to update your marketing strategy and jump on the AI-hype bandwagon, there are plenty of low-cost, low-effort AI tools you can trial as a marketer in Europe.

With this in mind, here's a guide to implementing AI as a modern-day marketer.

Data analytics

Thirty-six percent of marketers rely on AI for data analysis and reporting, with many claiming that it is their most important asset in a marketing campaign.

AI can easily sift through large amounts of data, pulled from multiple sources and platforms. This data can then be used to predict consumer behaviour, industry trends and influence strategies for those planning a creative campaign.

Predictive analytics, in particular, will be among the most potent applications of AI in marketing. Choose to implement predictive AI as a key campaigning tool. You will be able to track historical buying habits, browsing patterns and changing behaviours that will change the way your demographic responds to your content.

This will save your team time when developing tailored marketing assets for future campaigns.

Customer segmentation

Customer segmentation is crucial in a successful campaign. There's no such thing as too much insight into your ideal customer persona, and many brands will have more than one.

If you're targeting multiple audiences across different channels, adding an AI-powered segmentation tool can help you create tailored campaigns that speak directly to each individual customer profile. Email audience segmentation plays a key role in ensuring your emails reach the right people with the right message.

Personalisation is paramount in a customer-centric marketing landscape. Eighty-one percent of consumers will actively interact with companies that offer personalised experiences.

Set up an AI tool with parameters that suit your research phase. These could be purchase histories, engagement habits, specific demographics and even channel preferences.

AI-powered email delivery software is great at spotting patterns and can use this information to segment your audience into targeting groups based on how they interact with your emails. AI is an expert at spotting patterns and can use this information to segment your audience into targeting groups.

Once segmented, you can begin creating tailored content for each customer profile, increasing your chances of winning over multiple consumer groups.

Automated content creation

Generative AI remains the most popular use case of artificial intelligence in the marketing sector. Transforming social content creation, email marketing, and article generation, AI-powered content tools are revolutionising the way content is created and distributed.

If you're only just starting to dabble with generative AI, free platforms like free ChatGPT and CoPilot are brilliant places to begin.

Simply input a prompt, such as 'Create an email follow-up template for [insert business name]', and watch the magic unfold.

Generative AI tools leverage data from multiple sources to create content that best fits your prompt. Whether it's an image, an email template, or a blog outline, each piece is crafted based on consumer trends, business insights, and knowledge of well-performing historical content topics and styles.

However, AI content creation cannot replace the human touch. The key here is to use generative AI as a guide and edit any AI-generated content to ensure that it naturally aligns with your brand and its values.

AI-powered automations

Taking generative AI one step further, you can also use AI for building effective workflows and automations. The best marketers optimise all aspects of their online presence, but keeping track of all data and building effective automations is often a challenge.

Using AI-powered workflows, you can combine an AI agent and various apps/tools to make highly effective automations. For example, you can even self-host n8n to build an AI-powered lead scoring workflow that will automatically determine lead intent and its value based on a form submission, and then automatically categorise and assign those leads to relevant departments.

Wrapping up

AI-powered marketing is here to stay. With 73% of marketers claiming that AI plays a role in creating personalised customer experiences, those who fail to adopt the technology will likely fall behind.

As integrating AI into your own marketing strategy becomes less of a suggestion and more of a demand, European marketers must be prepared to adapt to a tech-first era of customer targeting.