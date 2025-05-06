Let's review LinkedIn features and strategies to help make company pages even more valuable.

When you see the heady heights that company pages such as Microsoft have achieved, it can seem like a mountain that's just too difficult to climb. The follower numbers grow notoriously slowly compared to personal profiles—unless you know how to leverage them effectively.

Yes, personal profiles generate 10 times more engagement than corporate content on the platform, but this doesn't mean LinkedIn company pages aren't valuable. When used strategically, they can become powerful growth engines for your business and LinkedIn has recently rolled out a host of features to make them even more valuable.

Here are some key tips to help you transform your LinkedIn company page into a growth catalyst for your business.

Set up and optimise your LinkedIn company page

Essentially, your company page serves as a digital business card and content hub where potential clients, partners, and employees can learn about your organisation. For optimal results, complete every section of your profile as LinkedIn rewards fully completed profiles with 30% more impressions.

Add a clear description and branded visuals

You will have heard it before, and you will now hear it again: First impressions matter.

There is nothing worse than seeing a little grey box next to someone's company name and companies with logo images get six times more traffic to their pages, so prioritise uploading a professional logo (recommended size: 300 x 300 pixels).

Furthermore, create an eye-catching cover image (646 x 220 pixels) that effectively represents your brand. Consider refreshing this banner at least every six months to keep your page up to date.

When crafting your company description, focus on keywords that are relevant to your industry. Since LinkedIn pages are SEO-friendly, Google previews up to 156 characters of your page text, making it vital to lead with powerful, keyword-rich copy. Use this space to articulate clearly:

Who you are

What you offer

Your values and brand voice

How can people contact you

Connect your personal profile to the company page

A critical step many overlook is properly linking your personal LinkedIn profile to your company page. This connection provides a direct path for visitors to explore your organisation and ensures your role displays your company's logo rather than the aforementioned generic grey box.

To link your profile, edit your current role in the Experience section, begin typing your company's name, and select your company's LinkedIn page from the dropdown options. This simple action increases discoverability and creates a more professional appearance.

Subsequently, as your company page super admin, you can assign others to manage the page and grow your follower base by inviting your first-degree connections.

Build early momentum as a solo founder

Share your founder story and mission

Your founder story should blend emotional elements with visual components, creating a memorable experience that builds association with your brand. You might be tired of your story, but others are not. Seven years later, I am still asked about my pivot from law to LinkedIn marketing and training.

Consider these effective storytelling approaches:

The "Process Breakdown." Share your journey, including challenges and setbacks.

Share your journey, including challenges and setbacks. The "Behind the Decision." Explain your thought process behind pivotal business choices.

Explain your thought process behind pivotal business choices. The "Mistake Analysis." Discuss lessons learned from failures that shaped your business.

Use personal posts to drive traffic to your page

This is a hidden trick that many miss: Begin by @mentioning your company page in your personal posts. This creates a direct link for followers to discover your page. Additionally, share company page content with added personal commentary to provide context and humanise the information.

By combining authentic storytelling with strategic cross-promotion, you create a powerful pathway from your personal profile to your company page, establishing momentum that grows as your business scales.

Scale with content and community

Consistency trumps frequency when building your LinkedIn presence. To maximise impact, develop a comprehensive and varied content calendar including:

Company news and milestones

Industry insights and thought leadership

Employee spotlights and culture content

Educational resources and how-to guides

For optimal reach, aim to post three to four times per week and engage with followers through post comments to establish your brand as a reliable industry voice.

LinkedIn recently rolled out a feature called "Join Conversations" which allows you to choose key companies to follow and then comment on as your company. I would be bold enough to say that this is now the best way to increase visibility of your brand.

Use video, polls, and carousels to boost engagement

Different content formats drive different types of engagement on LinkedIn. Videos generate 20 times more shares than any other content type, while weekly video views increased sixfold between July and October last year.

Polls likewise outperform standard posts, delivering 1.46 times the median reach. They work brilliantly for gathering insights and increasing visibility because they encourage easy participation.

Carousel posts (created by uploading PDFs) receive five times more clicks than other formats. These document-style posts are perfect for breaking down complex ideas into digestible slides that encourage swiping and save actions.

Activate employee advocacy and internal influencers

Your employees are the honey to attract your ideal clients as people are three times more likely to trust information shared by employees compared to content from CEOs. Although only 3% of employees typically share company content, these shares have been shown to drive 30% of total engagement.

To develop a successful employee advocacy programme:

Identify "social superstars" within your organisation

Provide ready-made content that employees can easily share

Recognise and celebrate active participants publicly

Provide incentives and training to that staff are comfortable and enthusiastic to get on board with the program.

When employees actively engage with their colleagues and organisation, they become 60% more likely to engage with each other's posts and 14 times more likely to share your company's content.

Premium upgrade

If you have the resources available, consider upgrading to a Premium Company Page. It can be worthwhile, but its value depends on your business goals, target audience, and how you plan to use LinkedIn for growth.

These are the top advantages:

Auto-invite Content Engagers: Automatically invite users who interact with your posts to follow your page, expanding your reach beyond existing connections.

Automatically invite users who interact with your posts to follow your page, expanding your reach beyond existing connections. Custom Call-to-Action (CTA) Button: Add a tailored CTA (e.g., "Visit Website," "Contact Us") to drive traffic and conversions directly from your page and posts.

Add a tailored CTA (e.g., "Visit Website," "Contact Us") to drive traffic and conversions directly from your page and posts. Custom Testimonial: Showcase a client testimonial (with some character limits) for added social proof and credibility.

Showcase a client testimonial (with some character limits) for added social proof and credibility. Visitor Insights: See who has visited your page, providing valuable lead information for sales and marketing teams.

See who has visited your page, providing valuable lead information for sales and marketing teams. Premium Badge: Display a gold LinkedIn logo to signal credibility.

Collect leads with Services for company pages



Last but not least, this latest feature is key to gaining leads for your company page:

To enable this, go to your company page in super admin view, click Create, then Add services. Choose the relevant service categories, add a short description, set your location, and indicate if you're open to remote work. You can also include a starting price or ask users to contact you for pricing. Optionally, upload supporting media like case studies or videos to add credibility.

Once saved, your services will appear on your page and those companies that have set up this page rank higher in searches. You can further boost visibility by setting Request Services as your custom call-to-action. It's a simple but powerful way to turn profile views into real leads.

Remember that LinkedIn success doesn't happen overnight. Regular monitoring, testing different approaches, and adapting your strategy based on performance metrics will help your business grow steadily on the platform. Focus on building genuine connections and providing value—your audience will grow naturally as a result.