Platforms come and go, all the rage and then disappear into the night, but LinkedIn remains steadfast as the go-to business platform.

As we move toward 2025, entrepreneurs here in Europe and elsewhere around the world resolve that this will be the year that they expand their networks and grow their businesses, but by which route?

Should you go large with video or leverage the power of LinkedIn newsletters?

Here are six cutting-edge strategies to help you dominate LinkedIn in the coming year, complete with step-by-step guides.

1. Master video content creation

At the heart of LinkedIn's power lies its ability to facilitate meaningful connections. To leverage this, focus on mastering video content creation.

Start by selecting appropriate templates tailored for LinkedIn, then upload and edit your content with logos, transitions, text, and music. Opt for vertical videos to maximise newsfeed visibility, and share your high-definition creations directly on the platform. Always include captions for inclusivity and to maximise the chance of your video being featured in LinekdIn's new TikTok-style video feed.

2. Utilise voice-based features

Voice-based features offer another dimension to your LinkedIn strategy. Use voice messages for a more personal touch in your outreach.

To send a voice message, open the LinkedIn mobile app, select a contact, and use the record button ?️ to craft your message. When creating these messages, conduct thorough background research on your recipient, personalise your approach, clearly state your value proposition, and provide clear next steps or a call to action.

3. Embrace sustainability storytelling

Sustainability storytelling is becoming increasingly important on LinkedIn. To effectively communicate your eco-friendly initiatives, first identify which aspects of sustainability resonate with your audience. Craft a compelling narrative using storytelling elements such as a hook, problem, solution, result, and call to action. Choose the right medium for your message, whether it's through videos, infographics, or written content, based on your goals to educate, inspire, or change behaviours.

4. Optimise content for voice search

Optimising your profile for voice search is another critical strategy. Conduct keyword research to identify long-tail keywords relevant to voice searches within your industry. Update your profile to include conversational language that aligns with these voice search queries. Create engaging content that answers common questions in a natural, conversational tone to improve your visibility in voice search results.

Use tools like AnswerThePublic, Google Trends, or Google Search Console to identify long-tail keywords and phrases people use when speaking.

Focus on question-based keywords, as voice searches are often phrased as questions.

Consider the problems your target audience is trying to solve or the information they seek related to your industry.

5. Harness the power of LinkedIn Newsletters

LinkedIn Newsletters can be an excellent tool for delivering long-form content directly to your audience. Set up your newsletter by navigating to your profile or company page, clicking on "Write an article," and selecting "Create a newsletter." Choose a compelling name and description that reflects its content and value proposition. Develop a content calendar with topics that align with your audience's interests and industry trends.

Promote your newsletter across various platforms eg. send to your email subscribers and use LinkedIn smartlinks to track who opens and reads it — and engage with subscribers to build a community around your content.

6. Have some fun with gamification elements

It's all about fun, isn't it? This may be debatable amongst many, but the statistics show that implementing gamification elements can significantly increase engagement: Gamification in marketing can lead to a 48% surge in customer engagement, sometimes even doubling it. The interactive and fun experience organisations provide deepens customer interactions. This can result in a 30% uptick in their time on apps or websites.

Create challenges or contests that encourage participation from your network. Introduce rewards systems, offering incentives like badges or recognition for active engagement. This approach not only boosts interaction but also creates a sense of community among your connections.

By incorporating these strategies into your LinkedIn approach, you will be well-positioned to make the most of LinkedIn's capabilities but remember, at the heart of all these tactics lies something far more fundamental — the human connection.

The true power of LinkedIn isn't in its features or algorithms; it's in the relationships we build and nurture. Be authentic, be helpful, and be genuinely interested in others; share your knowledge not just to showcase your expertise, but to truly add value to your network.

In the end, your success on LinkedIn — and in business — won't be measured by the number of followers you have or the views your content gets. It will be measured by the meaningful relationships you've built, the value you've added to your industry, and the positive impact you've made on others.