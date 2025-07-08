Businesses can boost their competitive streak by getting quality software updates into the hands of users in record time.

In 2025, even the largest software companies are recognizing that speed is the name of the game.

With innovation in the U.S. and China leaps and bounds ahead of Europe, speed of is also being looked at across the continent as a lever to accelerate the pace of AI adoption. And in 2025, European policymakers are grappling with how to uphold the "EU's values-based regulatory model while catalyzing a homegrown AI industry."

This is particularly true in the AI-first world we live in, with consumers and business customers drawn to the enterprises who are quick to offer the latest innovations and bring new products to market ahead of the competition.



Companies also need to master the art of fast software deployment to maintain and improve live software products as quickly as possible once a performance issue or bug has been identified.

For software engineers, DORA metrics are widely viewed as the gold standard. The performance framework provides a baseline for software productivity, but these metrics aren't being measured in a silo. It also considers how improvements are likely to drive business improvements and improve ROI.

Here, it recognizes that elite engineering teams with fast-moving teams aim to balance speed with resilience, in environments where deploying 20 times a day is no longer rare. Until recently, deployment frequency was a footnote in board decks. Today, it sits next to ARR on the dashboard. When pipelines sputter, the cost isn't just velocity—it's revenue protection.



If software development workflows aren't operating smoothly and efficiently, it has a direct impact on the bottom line and stands to undermine the company's competitive edge.

For the region, faster software release times also promise to unlock overall economic improvements. For instance, AI companies on the continent received over €11Bn, helping to "drive automation and cost savings" across the continent with their technological developments.

Yet releasing high-quality, bug-free software products in shorter time frames is much more challenging than one might imagine. It's important to get to grips with why this is the case.

Here's how to address some of the most common reasons for slow software release cycles to recoup time and gain a first-mover advantage against others in the market.

The problems caused by environmental sprawl

First, we need to recognize the challenges associated with something we call environmental sprawl.

Put simply, it refers to the significant increase in how many development environments are involved when building a software application today.

In our experience, we frequently see engineering teams tasked with the maintenance of more than five disconnected pre-production environments, including staging and quality assurance (QA), to mention just a couple of examples.

As a result, code updates have to hop back and forth between these various environments with distinct tests taking place at each stage before we can even think about deploying code into the production stage.

Further, microservices communicate via a well-defined interface using lightweight APIs. However, API behavior is inherently complex, and it's unrealistic to place the burden on the shoulders of software teams with only manual methods.

Not only is it almost impossible for them to keep pace with the volume of tests, but it also diverts their time and resources away from activities that can drive value for the organizations. Instead, AI-powered screening and automation tools can be leveraged to reduce the burden associated with API tests and environmental sprawl to keep microservices working smoothly and seamlessly.

In summary, environmental sprawl is a direct contributor to slow release cycles. In addition, maintaining this messy and complex system is a drain on resources that only multiplies with app growth.

Why code tests are draining bandwidth

Since the early 2020s when cloud computing adoption rates and SaaS offerings exploded, computing infrastructures had to adjust. This marked the moment we largely moved from monolithic infrastructures to microservices, in which each application is built as an independent, lightweight component.

What this did was allow organizations to adopt new services as needed, and for software engineers to have an infrastructure that supports flexibility, scalability and ease of maintenance.

However, testing across these microservices can now be a mammoth task for teams, with a hidden productivity tax.

This is a particular burden when we remember that the region has an ongoing shortage of AI software engineers and tech talent

The key aspect is that a "shift left" testing approach is essential when it comes to interconnected microservices. Without this, testing happens late leading to long feedback cycles as code gets reworked after being tested in various environments.

Current product release cycles demand that each developer has to wait for a deployment window, fight for staging access or work out which of the many changes broke the build.

Further, microservices communicate via a well-defined interface using lightweight APIs. However, API behavior is inherently complex, and it's unrealistic to place the burden on the shoulders of software teams with only manual methods.

In turn, it's created a complex and fragmented pipeline where multiple teams are involved in the process, from cloud engineers and software developers to DevSecOps.

Not only does this make it harder to manage as there is no single team responsible, but every transition increases the likelihood that delays slip into the process, adding days or even weeks to the overall timeline.

Reducing complexity to boost delivery speeds

The good news is that there are proven ways to improve the speed of software release cycles and tackle the problems outlined above.

When it comes to environment sprawl, modern stacks like Kubernetes and Service Mesh make it easier to implement multi-tenant environments.

Multi-tenancy address the compartmentalized nature of current environments. Instead, developers can validate each change in isolation before adding to the main build and do fewer environments.

AI should also be employed here to reduce the burden associated with test maintenance, debugging test failures and also helping decide which tests to even run.

At Meta, predictive testing is a key component of continuous integration. When deployed in production the strategy was found to guarantee that "over 95% of individual test failures and over 99.9% of faulty changes are still reported back to developers."

Developers can also use AI to rapidly test smaller changes without waiting for other teams or disrupting the overall product. AI-Powered Smart Testing, a recent product from the company I founded Signadot, is one such solution.

Modern solutions for software deployment

Although the industry has been grappling with a disjointed process, AI is here to help developers automate testing, handle validation, and move deployment cycles from weeks to days.

The approaches outlined here can help to save costs, increase velocity and improve software quality.

By employing these new strategies and techniques, companies can boost their competitive streak by getting quality software updates into the hands of users in record time.