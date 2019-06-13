Originally aired Jun 13, 2019

While most entrepreneurs are laser-focused on growing their business, they realize quickly that doing so comes with a slew of growing pains. For instance, many business owners encounter operational challenges when scaling the sales process and managing prospect engagement.

Good news is, there are simple solutions to make this as painless as possible. DocuSign, one of the G Suite Recommended Applications, helps business owners accelerate sales and provide a better customer experience through a frictionless agreement process.

Join us for a free, 60-minute webinar called How to Drive Revenue Growth With Automation. In this webinar, presented by DocuSign, you’ll hear about trends in small and medium businesses, and how to scale your sales operations using technology, including best practices for automating, accelerating and closing deals faster.

Attendees of this webinar will discover how to:

Scale your business and increase operational efficiencies

Enhance the customer experience

Reduce costs and drive revenue growth

And more

Our panel of expert speakers include Thorsten Luedecke, Tech Partner Growth Lead Americas at Google Cloud; Chris Davey, Sr. Director of SMB Segment Marketing at DocuSign; and Lauren Guidas, Solutions Engineer at DocuSign.

The How to Drive Revenue Growth With Automation webinar is scheduled for Thursday, June 13 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.