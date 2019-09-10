Webinars

Running a Business

How to Create Action Plans When You're Feeling Overwhelmed

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD
Description

Type:
Workshops
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD
Language:
English
Originally aired Sep 10, 2019

No one -- particularly entrepreneurs -- enjoys the feeling of being overwhelmed. In this session, you'll learn how to outline and create action plans to organize your life. You’ll also get tips for increasing your personal productivity. By breaking down your daily routine, you’ll be better able to deal with feelings of being overwhelmed; you'll be able to tackle all that you want and get to everything you want to accomplish.

To help you say goodbye to feelings of entrepreneur overwhelm, you’ll work on developing an Action Plan Agenda and Goal Implementation Strategy to maximize your day. You’ll also get information about simple productivity shortcuts that will help you deal with a demanding schedule. All of the information provided can be used to help you feel less anxious and achieve more.

A simple Goal Implementation Strategy will enable you to break down seemingly big projects and goals into bite-sized chunks. The Daily Action Plan will allow you to schedule your day in a way that will maximize efficiency. We’ll also dive into other areas of your life, such at fitness planning and sleep scheduling to boost your well-being. Join us!

Key Takeaways:

  • An outline of a daily action plan.
  • Simple hacks to increase your productivity.
  • Development of a goal-implementation strategy to break large tasks into phases or chunks to make them feel more manageable.

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Charlene Walters, MBA, PhD

Author, Speaker, Entrepreneurship/Motivational Coach, Personal Branding Mentor, Higher Ed. Executive

Charlene Walters is an executive and Business and Branding mentor who developed and leads a Digital Entrepreneurship MBA program. She enjoys combining her knowledge and love of Marketing/Branding with her passion for innovation and desire to help others succeed. Her biggest fulfillment comes from working one on one with entrepreneurs to hone their personal brands and further their business strategies. Charlene is also the author of Own Your Other a memoir about overcoming tragedy/loss and moving forward in life based on her own personal experience. As part of that, she serves as a motivational speaker and coach and to others.

Charlene also specializes in content creation, thought leadership development and video/script/curriculum development. She has created and taught numerous Business/Marketing courses and workshops, and has also held a variety of Sales, Management and Marketing roles at startups and larger corporations.

Charlene completed a BA in English at The University of Connecticut, an MBA/Management at St. Thomas University, and a PhD in Business Administration/Marketing at Northcentral University. Her doctoral research involved Consumer Internet Behavior and analyzing why consumers choose to make purchases on one site versus another.

Charlene currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina and is a writer, entrepreneur, life enthusiast and mother of two.

