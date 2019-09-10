Originally aired Sep 10, 2019

No one -- particularly entrepreneurs -- enjoys the feeling of being overwhelmed. In this session, you'll learn how to outline and create action plans to organize your life. You’ll also get tips for increasing your personal productivity. By breaking down your daily routine, you’ll be better able to deal with feelings of being overwhelmed; you'll be able to tackle all that you want and get to everything you want to accomplish.

To help you say goodbye to feelings of entrepreneur overwhelm, you’ll work on developing an Action Plan Agenda and Goal Implementation Strategy to maximize your day. You’ll also get information about simple productivity shortcuts that will help you deal with a demanding schedule. All of the information provided can be used to help you feel less anxious and achieve more.

A simple Goal Implementation Strategy will enable you to break down seemingly big projects and goals into bite-sized chunks. The Daily Action Plan will allow you to schedule your day in a way that will maximize efficiency. We’ll also dive into other areas of your life, such at fitness planning and sleep scheduling to boost your well-being. Join us!

