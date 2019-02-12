Originally aired Feb 12, 2019
Learn and share techniques aimed at quieting the mind and re-energizing the body. Identify and problem-solve for issues in your life and business that are eating up your time and making you unhappy and unproductive.
Roundtable discussions provide an opportunity for members to interact outside of structured events. Multiple instances of roundtables - conducted via Zoom - will be available throughout the week, each with a dedicated theme. To fully participate, come prepared with a few talking points, and be willing to provide feedback to the community.