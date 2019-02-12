Webinars

Self-Care Share
Personal Growth

Self-Care Share

Originally aired Feb 12, 2019

Learn and share techniques aimed at quieting the mind and re-energizing the body. Identify and problem-solve for issues in your life and business that are eating up your time and making you unhappy and unproductive.

 

Roundtable discussions provide an opportunity for members to interact outside of structured events. Multiple instances of roundtables - conducted via Zoom - will be available throughout the week, each with a dedicated theme. To fully participate, come prepared with a few talking points, and be willing to provide feedback to the community.

Community Manager at Entrepreneur Insider | Program Designer and Marketing Producer | Location-Independent Work Enthusiast
Having started her career exploring the ties between migration and economic advancement in developing countries, Laura Kunigonis fell in love with using data to make a large impact with lean resources. She spent over 2 years in business consulting for fortune 150 companies which, coupled with her early academic training, translated into a passion for marketing and program design to help Entrepreneurs and business owners put their companies and innovative ideas on the fast track to growth. Since then, Laura has transitioned into freelance program design and growth marketing and nowadays you can find her working on remote classes with General assembly or acting as the community manager for Entrepreneur Insider.

