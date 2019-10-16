Webinars

Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing
Everything Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About Personal Marketing

Date: October 16, 2019 Time: 2:00 PM EDT
Do you know the real difference between personal branding and personal marketing? Your personal brand is how you appear to the world, and personal marketing is how you share yourself with the world.

In a digital economy, everyone is competing for clients and customers. The only way to give your company a competitive edge is to become savvy at personal marketing. In this webinar, you’ll learn how to share your life, market your business, and tell your personal story in a way that attracts your target audience and drives growth for your business.

Key Takeaways:

  • Use personal marketing to build a community of loyal brand adopters on social media.
  • How to share your lifestyle in a way that makes you appear more relatable and inspires trust.
  • How to demonstrate your professional expertise organically and effectively to inspire action in your audience, and without coming off as “annoying”
  • How to bridge the gap between your personal story and professional journey to give your business a competitive edge

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Anna Vatuone

Personal Brand Strategist

Anna Vatuone is a personal brand strategist based in the Bay Area, California. She works with entrepreneurs and executives across industries to help them define their unique value, optimize digital assets, and clarify their personal messaging in a way that moves-decision makers. She’s the host of The Personal Branding Podcast, where you’ll find actionable advice, expert guest interviews, and thought-provoking discussion on how to build a personal brand.

