Do you know the real difference between personal branding and personal marketing? Your personal brand is how you appear to the world, and personal marketing is how you share yourself with the world.
In a digital economy, everyone is competing for clients and customers. The only way to give your company a competitive edge is to become savvy at personal marketing. In this webinar, you’ll learn how to share your life, market your business, and tell your personal story in a way that attracts your target audience and drives growth for your business.
Key Takeaways:
- Use personal marketing to build a community of loyal brand adopters on social media.
- How to share your lifestyle in a way that makes you appear more relatable and inspires trust.
- How to demonstrate your professional expertise organically and effectively to inspire action in your audience, and without coming off as “annoying”
- How to bridge the gap between your personal story and professional journey to give your business a competitive edge