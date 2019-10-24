Webinars

Marketing

Your Brand on Amazon: An Entrepreneur's Roadmap to Drive Sustainable Revenue Growth

Date: October 24, 2019 Time: 2:00 PM EDT
Timothy P. Seward
Description

As a brand executive trying to navigate the ever-changing Amazon challenge, you need a clear, responsive Amazon strategy. Join Timothy Seward, author of Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising, and learn how to dominate Amazon through a profitably executed mix of sponsored products, sponsored brands and Amazon display ads.

Key Takeaways:

  • Key strategies to drive sustainable revenue growth from your Amazon listings.
  • The essential mix of brand awareness and engagement to protect your shelf-placement on Amazon.
  • How to prevent top competitors from stealing both branded and category-level search term results.

About This Webinar

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Speakers

Timothy P. Seward

CEO
Timothy Seward leads ROI Revolution in its mission to drive growth for brands, retailers, and e-commerce merchants with digital marketing technology and services. With his extensive technical, marketing and retail background, he is a thought leader who has spoken at over 70 industry events.

