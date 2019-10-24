As a brand executive trying to navigate the ever-changing Amazon challenge, you need a clear, responsive Amazon strategy. Join Timothy Seward, author of Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising, and learn how to dominate Amazon through a profitably executed mix of sponsored products, sponsored brands and Amazon display ads.
Key Takeaways:
- Key strategies to drive sustainable revenue growth from your Amazon listings.
- The essential mix of brand awareness and engagement to protect your shelf-placement on Amazon.
- How to prevent top competitors from stealing both branded and category-level search term results.