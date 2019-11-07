Webinars

Tips and Tools for Better Managing Lead Flow and Converting Sales
Marketing

Tips and Tools for Better Managing Lead Flow and Converting Sales

Date: November 07, 2019 Time: 11:00 AM EST
Peter Gasca

Description

When:
Nov 07, 2019
Time:
11:00 AM EST
Type:
Webinars
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Peter Gasca
Language:
English

About This Webinar

Speakers

Peter Gasca

Peter Gasca

Founder of GascaCo, LLC, Lecturer at Coastal Carolina University
Peter Gasca is an entrepreneur, consultant and author. He is an executive-in-residence and director of the Community and Business Engagement Institute at Coastal Carolina University. His book, One Million Frogs, details his entrepreneurial journey with Wild Creations.

