Founder of GascaCo, LLC, Lecturer at Coastal Carolina University
Peter Gasca is an entrepreneur, consultant and author. He is an executive-in-residence and director of the Community and Business Engagement Institute at Coastal Carolina University. His book, One Million Frogs, details his entrepreneurial journey with Wild Creations.