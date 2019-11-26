Webinars

How to Write for a High-Quality Publication
Date: November 26, 2019 Time: 1:00 PM EST

Date: November 26, 2019 Time: 1:00 PM EST
Writing for a well known publication is one of the best ways to build your brand, and your business. However, the best publications are constantly bombarded with guest blogging requests. So, how do you stand out from the crowd? For starters, you focus on delivering value to the publication's readers as opposed to advancing your own interests. During this session, Dan Bova, editorial direcrtor of Entrepreneur.com, will describe the other critical components that can lead to being selected to contribute. You'll learn all the do's and don'ts based on Dan's 20+ years in media. (Please note: This is not a pitch session, but questions are encouraged!)

Key takeaways: 

  • Develop unique and compelling article ideas that will appeal to prominent publications
  • Identify — and avoid — common editorial missteps that sink most pitches
  • How to align your writing with each publication's "house style"
  • Who should you pitch?

During a workshop subject matter experts will deliver structured content along with additional resources for independent study. These sessions may also include interactive elements such as group and individual projects. All workshops will incorporate Q&A sections. Although not required, participants can maximize their experience by doing some research ahead of time, and coming prepared with specific questions.

Dan Bova

Editorial Director
Dan Bova is the editorial director of digital content at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his humor writing at Planet Bova.

