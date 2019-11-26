Writing for a well known publication is one of the best ways to build your brand, and your business. However, the best publications are constantly bombarded with guest blogging requests. So, how do you stand out from the crowd? For starters, you focus on delivering value to the publication's readers as opposed to advancing your own interests. During this session, Dan Bova, editorial direcrtor of Entrepreneur.com, will describe the other critical components that can lead to being selected to contribute. You'll learn all the do's and don'ts based on Dan's 20+ years in media. (Please note: This is not a pitch session, but questions are encouraged!)

Key takeaways: