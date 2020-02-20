Webinars

Learn How to Tell Your Business' Financial Story
Leadership

Date: February 20, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM EST
Description

When:
Feb 20, 2020
Time:
12:00 PM EST
Type:
Webinars
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Jill Schiefelbein
Language:
English

About This Webinar

Speakers

Jill Schiefelbein

Professional Speaker and Business Communication Expert
Jill Schiefelbein is a former professor, professional speaker, and business communication expert. From analyzing documents obtained from military raids of terrorist camps to dissect jihadi communication strategies, building an online education office serving more than 60,000 students, to her own award-winning entrepreneurial ventures, Schiefelbein loves a strategic challenge. Her business, The Dynamic Communicator, creates and executes communication strategies that help companies solve problems, retain talent and produce revenue. Pre-order her new book Dynamic Communication (Entrepreneur Press, March 2017) today.

