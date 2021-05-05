Webinars

The Insiders’ Approach to Franchise Success

Rick Grossmann

Originally aired May 05, 2021

Are you thinking of buying a franchise? Or, perhaps you’re in the middle of turning your business into a franchise organization. No matter if you’re an aspiring franchisee or a franchisor, franchising is all part of a continuous learning process, and we want to help you discover the keys for success. This is where Rick Grossmann—coauthor of Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise Bible, CEO of Franchise Bible Coach, and franchising expert with over 20 years of experience—and Scott Greenberg—international speaker, consultant, and author of The Wealthy Franchisee—come in. Tune into our webinar to hear our two franchise experts discuss Grossman’s Franchisor's Ten Commandments and Franchise Owner's Ten Commandments, as well as address some important franchise questions, including:

- What are some of the myths about franchising and about franchise success?

- What should franchisees expect to get and NOT get from their franchisor?

- What are some things you see franchisors and franchisees do that give them an edge over the competition?

- How can the franchising industry improve?

- What will be the state of the franchise industry in 2021, and what do you expect to happen in the near future?

 

Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success. Scott Greenberg is an international speaker, consultant and author who helps franchisees grow their business. His book, 'The Wealthy Franchisee', is available on Entrepreneur Press. His course, The Wealthy Franchisee Business Breakthrough Program, can be found at www.TheWealthyFranchisee.com.

Franchise Bible Author, Speaker and Coach

Rick has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 locations in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.

Rick developed and launched his second franchise organization in 2003. He led this company as the CEO and CMO growing to over 150 locations in less than three years. He developed the high tech/high touch franchise recruiting and sales system.

Both companies achieved ranking on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 List. During this period Rick served as a business and marketing consultant to small business and multimillion dollar enterprises. He also consulted with franchise owners and prospective franchisees, franchisors, and companies seeking to franchise around the world.

Rick is the Author of Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise Bible series and his 9th Edition was released worldwide in April of 2021.  He also is a contributing author to Entrepreneur Magazine and other industry publications on the subject of franchising and business.

He currently heads up the Entrepreneur Franchise Advisors program, serves as an executive coach and strategist for multiple franchise clients and is the co-host of the Franchise Bible Coach Radio Podcast with Rick and Rob.

