Turn Small Biz into Smart Biz: Technology for Growth, Productivity, and Customer Experience
Running a Business

Turn Small Biz into Smart Biz: Technology for Growth, Productivity, and Customer Experience

Jill Schiefelbein Jill Schiefelbein
Description

Type:
Webinars
Duration:
60 Min
Speaker:
Jill Schiefelbein
Language:
English
Originally aired May 08, 2019

From boutiques and consultants to neighborhood coffee shops and everything in between, many business owners have similar challenges and pain points when it comes to growth. They want to scale their businesses, keep customers happy, and have more time the day.

While we can't create more time in the day, we can make how you use the time you have more efficiently.

Taking the time to learn from others can be a great way to start and, often, technology can be a great way a great way to enhance what your business is doing.

Join us for a live broadcast, from any device, to learn some of the more surprising benefits from getting “smart” with available tools to maximize time in your day, analyze customer trends to make better decisions, and envision opportunities for growth.

We’ll cover key areas such as customer experience, employee productivity and operations, and marketing strategies that can be enhanced by smart technology. Attend this webinar and walk away with practical ideas and real advice to grow your business.

Presented by Comcast and Entrepreneur, the Turn Small Biz into Smart Biz: Technology for Growth, Productivity, and Customer Experience webinar will be held Wednesday May 8 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.

About This Webinar

Speakers

Jill Schiefelbein

Jill Schiefelbein

Professional Speaker and Business Communication Expert
Jill Schiefelbein is a former professor, professional speaker, and business communication expert. From analyzing documents obtained from military raids of terrorist camps to dissect jihadi communication strategies, building an online education office serving more than 60,000 students, to her own award-winning entrepreneurial ventures, Schiefelbein loves a strategic challenge. Her business, The Dynamic Communicator, creates and executes communication strategies that help companies solve problems, retain talent and produce revenue. Pre-order her new book Dynamic Communication (Entrepreneur Press, March 2017) today.

