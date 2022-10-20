Anytime Fitness Taking a Holistic Approach to Fitness, Health, and Wellness

With more than 5,000 locations in over 40 countries and a presence on all seven continents (yes, even Antarctica), Anytime Fitness has become the largest fitness franchise in the world. Established 20 years ago, the brand has been built on the foundation of 24/7 gym access and provides each member with a "key" to the gym, so they can work out at any time at all of Anytime Fitness's locations across the globe. With more than four million members, Anytime Fitness is considered to be one of the strongest and most established fitness franchises worldwide.

Self Esteem Brands

Despite its industry leadership and rapid growth over two decades, Anytime Fitness's co-founders Dave Mortensen and Chuck Runyon recognized a need to adapt to meet today's evolving consumer preferences. So, the fastest-growing fitness franchise launched its "Real AF" campaign in 2021 to deliver a holistic approach to fitness, health, and wellness through a commitment to omni-channel and in-club experiences. As part of Anytime Fitness's Real AF evolution, the brand is building authentic interactions between Anytime Fitness coaches and members both in person and via the brand's mobile app and is cultivating a vibrant community of support, information and motivation.

Now in the process of rolling out its "Real AF" platform systemwide, Anytime Fitness is also revamping club interiors to help put coaching front and center and is developing a more interactive digital experience. By delivering an evolved Anytime Fitness experience – both in the gyms and outside of them – the brand can successfully tailor each member's access to personal training, nutrition coaching and recovery services.

"Our members have fitness, health and wellness goals that are unique to them and we want to do everything we can to provide each member with a program that is tailored to their needs and wants," said Stacy Anderson, President, Anytime Fitness. "That said, not only is our brand evolution benefitting the lives of our members, but is also enhancing the success of our franchisees. We believe that making changes to our business model and creating more accessibility for our brand will help attract new members and drive additional revenue for our operators."

Brand accessibility and convenience have been a theme across industries since the pandemic hit in 2020, but has become particularly important in the fitness vertical. While Anytime Fitness remains the only global gym franchise to provide 24/7 gym access, convenience means something different to today's consumer and they are seeking fitness at their fingertips, which is no longer just relegated to unlimited gym hours. Consumers want personalized plans that will optimize their fitness, health and wellness. As a result, Anytime Fitness is investing in its digital footprint to bridge the gap between the in-club experience and each consumer's fitness, health and wellness journey.

As Anytime Fitness continues its "Real AF" rollout globally, the brand's franchisees will be even better equipped to promote healthy lifestyles within their communities. Anytime Fitness is 99 percent franchise owned and more than 60 percent of franchisees own more than one location. The brand also has low overhead compared to other industry concepts.

With less staffing required and efficient operations, Anytime Fitness presents a wise investment opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to bring fitness to their community.

In addition, Anytime Fitness operates underneath the Self Esteem Brands umbrella, which provides franchisees the opportunity to branch out to other concepts within the portfolio including Basecamp Fitness, Waxing The City and The Bar Method.

With a purpose to improve the self-esteem of the world, Self Esteem Brands enriches the health, wealth and wellbeing of franchisees, consumers and employees through purpose-driven wellness franchises and services. Anytime Fitness franchisees have access to Self Esteem Brands' unique expertise in the fitness, health, wellness and self-care industries.

Anytime Fitness is seeking franchisees to help the brand grow in target markets across the world. Entrepreneurs looking to join the Anytime Fitness family to help change the lives of those in their community can learn more at here.