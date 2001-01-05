Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Darlene Boyd, president of UniQue Hosting and Design Inc., a Webhosting company that offers domain registration as well as designand online marketing services, has this advice for aspiringNetpreneurs:

Have a clear idea of who your target audience is. This willhelp define the image you need to portray on your Web site andallow you to determine the amount of expected traffic andfunctionality your site will require.

Understand that without a clear and defined budget foradvertising, you're planning to fail before you start. Besidesthe cost of developing, hosting and designing the site, yourbiggest expense will be advertising. If you understand that atleast 25 to 50 percent of your costs should be spent on advertisingand promoting your site, then you're sure to have a greatbeginning for driving traffic. Without traffic, it doesn'tmatter how great your Web site is if no one comes to see it.

Understand that to have e-commerce on your Web site, the imageof a one-step deal isn't consistent with reality. It requires abusiness bank account, federal tax ID number, Web host, designer,shopping cart, merchant bank to process orders and possibly agateway. The merchant banks and gateways will take one to threeweeks to process your information and open your account. Beprepared and have all your information and paperwork in order tomake this tedious process more successful.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl:A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books).She is currently working on her next book and new company.