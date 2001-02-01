Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're building or maintaining your small-business Website and are looking for a useful software package that handlesHTML authoring and editing, here are a few that the professionalsuse and recommend.

Dreamweaver- This is a WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) program,which means you edit while viewing the actual site design insteadof having to just look at the behind-the-scenes code. ($299)

Go-Live- This professional Web authoring and site management toolcan help you create database driven sites and integrates nicelywith other Adobe software such as PhotoShop and Illustrator.($284)

Homesite- While this editor doesn't write the code for you, youcan see the effects of what you're coding as you go along. (Youcan download an evaluation copy for free for 60 days or purchase itfor $89 online or $99 in a box).

HTML Kit -This text editor helps you edit, format, preview and publish Webpages, and it points out errors and suggests improvements.(FREE)

Ultimately, if you can take a test drive of the software first- either through evaluation versions or on someone else'scomputer, give them a try before making a purchase.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl:A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books).She is currently working on her next book and new company.