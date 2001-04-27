Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Google, Raging, AltaVista, LookSmart, Lycos, Yahoo! Am Ispeaking Greek? So many search engines, so little time. How can youget your site listed in search engines when they all seem tooperate differently?

You can learn a lot about search engines on the site SearchEngineWatch.com. Findout how they index pages and how to best submit your site to themto insure an appropriate listing.

To get ready for submitting your site, prepare a [25-word sitedescription] and think about the keywords that best describe yoursite and your business.

Then go to Submit-It and takeadvantage of their free trial. You can upgrade to their fullservice for fast and easy site submissions to top search enginesfor $59 per year, but the free version is a great way to start.

