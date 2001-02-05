Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're wondering whether or not you've been submittedand accepted into the popular search engines, you can check forfree at Did-ItDetective. Enter the URL to your site as well as some keywordphrases pertaining to your site and you'll receive an e-mailreport analyzing how your Web site is listed in top searchengines.

The search engines analyzed include AOL, HotBot, Yahoo, Excite,MSN, Lycos, Direct Hit, AltaVista, AllTheWeb and Google. In thereport, you can view a table that tells you which search engineslist you and how they rate your listing. (Position 1 is the best,Position 2 is a step down, and so on). Also, the Detective listsall the relevant URLs indexed by the search engines along with thedescriptions for each page.

For a hefty fee ($995), Did-it.com will also submit your site.The fee also includes search engines monitoring for a year.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl:A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books).She is currently working on her next book and new company.