Here's a site that helps you get all your favorites sites bookmarked on all your computers.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're like me, you have so many bookmarks-and probablydifferent ones-on your desktop vs. your laptop. How can you getorganized and synchronize your bookmarks?

One way is at a site called SyncIT.com. Utilizing theirBookmarkSync software, a tiny application that keeps track of thebookmarks on your computer and on their site, you'll never getlost in a sea of bookmarks again.

Just go to their site, set up a free SyncIT.com account, thendownload their small software file in either a Windows or Macversion. The software works for Internet Explorer, Netscape andAOL's browser.

Once you've downloaded the software, BookmarkSync copiesyour bookmarks to your account personal profile. If you downloadthe software to all your computers, BookmarkSync will nowsynchronize all bookmarks so all the computers you use have thesame ones.

Another handy bookmark management site is Backflip. Here you can securely andprivately store and organize bookmarks on their site for free anduse their searchable directory to find the bookmark you want. Youcan also share your bookmarks with colleagues, friends and familyor publish them on the Web.

Don't we love getting organized?

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl:A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books).She is currently working on her next book and new company.

