Facebook to Franchise: How Jamie Margolis Ross Evolved with Her Clientele

If you're considering franchise opportunities but are feeling unsure that anything truly turns a passion into a thriving business, then look no further than Jamie Margolis Ross, founder of Moms at Sea Travel and a Dream Vacations franchise owner. With a deep passion for travel, she took her engaged family travel Facebook community and transformed it into a business by purchasing a travel agency franchise.

Opening the franchise has been a game-changer because Dream Vacations has provided her with ongoing support, comprehensive training, and marketing tools. Having these resources at her fingertips, allows her to focus her efforts on promoting her business and selling family vacations.

Realizing a passion for travel.

Ross became hooked on cruises in 2013 when she took her first cruise on the Carnival Dream with her husband, Michael, whom she was dating at the time. Michael came from a family of cruisers, and it was on this first cruise she discovered her love of family travel, and the couple became frequent cruisers, bringing their daughters Audrey and Palmer along on their journeys.

"I was skeptical about cruising at first, but that first trip changed everything," Ross says.

A 2017 sailing on the Allure of the Seas was a transformative point in Ross's career and life. "I didn't realize cruise lines offered many great resources for children at the time, including a nursery onboard and a splash pad for children in diapers," said Ross. She admitted that she experienced postpartum anxiety during her first trip with her daughter, Audrey.

Image Credit: Dream Vacations

Cultivating community: Helping families plan the perfect vacation.

The experience inspired Ross to create the Moms at Sea Facebook group in 2017, which has grown to nearly 62,000 members. The group is a community of families seeking advice, support, and tips on making the most of their family cruises.

"When I started the online group, I had no idea it would grow into such a strong community," says Ross. "But families trust me to help them plan their dream vacations, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve them."

Through her cruise experience, Ross thought if I didn't know about all the child-specific offerings onboard, I'm sure others don't which led her to focus on a niche. Her active Facebook group has become a testament to her ability to build a loyal and engaged support network who have confidence in her to assist them in choosing the right trip based on their vacation desires. Ross's following is eager to weigh in and offer up advice. The helpful tips can be anything from must-have items to bring along on your journey or a list of activities their children can't get enough of.

Image Credit: Dream Vacations

From Facebook group to travel franchising success.

Ross's success with her Facebook group and passion for family travel led her to purchase a Dream Vacations franchise and launch Moms at Sea Travel in August 2021, which has since become a profitable travel agency business for families seeking unforgettable vacations. Opening the franchise has been a game-changer because Dream Vacations has provided her with tools, comprehensive training, and ongoing support. Having these resources at her fingertips, allows her to focus her efforts on marketing her business and selling family vacations.

Through Dream Vacations, Ross has also participated in exclusive travel agent events, like ship inspections and familiarization trips. These events have provided her with firsthand experience on various cruise lines and in destinations, which she can share with her clients and Facebook group.

Ross's dedication to building a community around her business is an inspiring example of how franchising can provide entrepreneurs with a competitive edge. Just as the Moms at Sea Facebook group blossomed from a social media page to a community, the Dream Vacations network of travel advisors became another developmental extended family for Ross and her business. To navigate the travel industry and learn how to sell It, Ross has been connecting with franchise owners for mentorship and advice.

"I feel like I have a team of experts behind me every step of the way. And the best part is, I've met so many amazing people who have become colleagues and friends," she added.

But Ross's ambitions go beyond her success. "As a woman in the travel industry, I know how challenging it can be to balance work and family life," says Ross. She believes franchising is the perfect way for women to achieve this stability and is determined to help other women thrive in both travel and franchising.

"Every day, I wake up excited to help families plan their dream vacations," says Ross. "Whether it's a Caribbean cruise or a European adventure, I love helping my clients make unforgettable memories."

So, if you're a woman with a passion for travel and a desire to balance work and family life, Jamie's story is a shining example of how franchising can provide the support and resources you need to turn your passion into a lucrative business. Her success story and commitment to empowering other women are an inspiration to anyone who's considering starting a franchise.

