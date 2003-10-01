As an entrepreneur, taking risks is part of your nature. But when it comes to franchise research, it doesn't pay to gamble. Keep these points in mind before choosing a franchise.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs and Vegas gamblers have a few things in common:They find thrill in taking risks, play the house odds and don'tlike losing. They also share this hard fact: A percentage of themdo lose.

Franchising has always appealed to entrepreneurs who want betterthan house odds of success for their hard-earned investment. Andwhile buying a franchise is no guarantee of success, it opens theway for a new bet--sharing a portion of the upside with thefranchisor, in exchange for training, assistance and a marketplaceidentity that softens the downside of an entrepreneur'sbusiness risk.

Franchising offers other valuable resources for an investor:information, expertise and support. It transforms the establishmentof a new business from a solitary experience into something quitedifferent--a group experience, where members of the group eagerlyshare their own experience in doing the exact thing you'reattempting. Even better, key information about that experience isrequired by law to be delivered to you before you make the decisionto invest in a franchise. You are buying the franchisor'sexpertise in the process of building a successful new business andputting that expertise to work for your benefit.

Here's what the infomercial won't tell you: You can loseyour shirt buying into a franchise, and you have every reason toapproach the investment with caution.

Evaluate YourHand

The first step in managing your risk when buying a franchise is todo a little personal evaluation and planning so you can narrow downthe scope of your choices. Jot down what you think you'll enjoyabout owning a business, your personal goals and the franchiseideas you've seen that appeal to you. Take stock of yourresources so you know what you can afford and can assess yourborrowing power.

Get in theGame

How do you take your focused vision to the marketplace and find agreat franchise program? One of the best places to start is afranchise business opportunity trade show. You'll find theseshows in most major cities nationwide. They're a greatintroduction to the market. Going to a show gives you a chance tomeet with the people who actually offer the franchise. Ask themquestions, pester them about the money involved, and, if you'reinterested, be sure to give them your contact information for afollow-up package.

OnlineExclusive For everything you need toknow about buying a franchise, visit our Franchise Zone.

Spend some time on the Internet looking through franchiseinformation. You'll find a mind-spinning variety of franchiseinformation at sites like Entrepreneur.com. Also, stop by theFTC's site forsome excellent cautionary advice and a look at some of theirenforcement activities. If you have your eye on a few franchiseprograms, find their home pages for some basic information, andsign up to have additional information sent to you. It won'ttake long before you are inundated with information on theopportunities you have identified.

Play the Odds

Go through each package until you have a good sense of theprograms being described. You will probably have mostly colorbrochures and application forms--not very meaty stuff. The realprize among the documents that you may receive from a franchisor isthe Uniform Franchise Offering Circular (UFOC). This is a multipartdocument that provides a long narrative about various aspects ofthe program, along with a copy of up to three years of thefranchisor's financial statements and a copy of the standardfranchise agreement. All franchisors have a UFOC for their seriousprospects. They are required to deliver one of these gems to everyprospective franchisee a few weeks before he or she commits moneyor signs a contract (or at the time of a personal face-to-facemeeting, although that rule is being revised), so you may notreceive a UFOC at an early stage of your inquiry. Most companieswant to get your application information and financialqualifications before sending out a UFOC. Ask for a UFOC from thosefranchisors that seriously interest you. Once you have thatdocument, take the time to read it.

The law requires that the UFOC be written in plain English, soreading it shouldn't be a chore. To pave the way, here arehighlights of what to look for as you read the UFOC:

Item 1: This generalintroduction is always worth reading. It summarizes basicinformation about the franchisor and the offering.

Items 2 through 4: After arecital of the business experience of some of the key peopleinvolved, you'll find a description of the company'slitigation and bankruptcy history. Don't be alarmed if you seea few lawsuits listed. After all, franchising is a litigiousarena--you need to know that going in--and just about allfranchisors carry the battle scars of our litigation-prone society.If there is information here that concerns you, such as a reallylong list of lawsuits brought by or against franchisees, be sure todiscuss your concerns with a company representative, with your ownattorney and with franchisees you meet in the system. Learn whatyou can about the franchisor's dispute-resolution style.

Items 5 through 7: Thesesections list the fees you're required to pay and thecompany's estimate of your total investment in the franchisedbusiness. This is key information for your business planning, somake sure you understand it.

Items 8 through 11: Thesedescribe the rights and services you'll receive as a franchiseein the system. Take a careful look at Item 8. It sets out therestrictions imposed on you regarding products and services youoffer through the franchised business. Are you required to buy orlease products or equipment from the franchisor? From itsaffiliates? Are products required to meet the franchisor'sspecifications? How about rebates--do you receive them forpurchases you make from suppliers, or are they paid to thefranchisor? Item 10 will summarize financing offered through thefranchise system. Look to Item 11 for a detailed statement of theservices provided to franchisees by the franchisor.

Items 12 through 16: One ofthe earliest questions asked by a prospective franchisee is"Where is my exclusive territory?" Start at Item 12 for adetailed discussion of the territory you will receive--and be awarethat it may not be "exclusive" as you understand thatterm. Read this item carefully.

Items 17 through 19: Item17 is a lengthy chart showing you where to find provisions in thefranchise agreement on the subjects of term, renewal, transfer andtermination. Item 18 tells you if and how a celebrity endorses thefranchise. Item 19 sets out all the performance information orearnings claims the franchisor chooses to make. The company is notrequired to make any performance statements--and most choose notto--but if a claim is made, the law requires the statement and itsbases and assumptions to be laid out in Item 19.

Items 20 through 23: Now weare getting to the meat of the coconut. Item 20 is packed withstatistics about current franchisees and company-owned units in thesystem, how many have joined and left the program in the past threeyears, and projected stats about franchisees and company-ownedunits to be opened in particular states in the coming year.You'll also find the names, addresses and telephone numbers ofexisting franchisees, as well as the most recent contactinformation for franchisees who have left the program in the pastfiscal year. Item 21 describes the franchisor's financialstatements, which are usually enclosed as an exhibit; Item 22introduces the franchise agreement form and related documents,which are also generally enclosed as an exhibit. Item 23 is theform of receipt you sign as evidence that you received the requireddisclosure document.

Once you have digested the UFOC, you still have work to do. Tomake sure the odds are as balanced as possible, head off to visitas many existing franchisees as you can. Call ahead, and makeappointments. Ask the owners if they are happy with the trainingthey received, the ongoing support from the franchisor and thequality of the products and services the franchise programprovides. Don't be shy when it comes to asking about sales andprofitability. Find out what gross sales they had last year and ifthis year appears to be on track, or if they expect it will be astronger or weaker year. If the franchisor provides no earningsinformation (see UFOC Item 19), these visits are all the moreimportant.

Many people think there is some sort of national clearinghouseto determine whether a franchise is "legitimate."Unfortunately, it's a bit more complicated. If you live in oneof the franchise registration states, you can contact stateofficials to determine if the company is properly registered tosell franchises in your state. If you don't live in one ofthese states, contact your state's consumer protection agencyand ask about the franchisor. The agency might tell you if thereare any current enforcement problems or serious complaints on file,but you can expect them to be closemouthed about any currentinvestigations.

You can also contact your local Better Business Bureau (lookthem up in the phone book or on the Web--start with the nationalorganization at www.bbb.org). The Federal Trade Commission has a greatWeb site with alot of useful investor information, but they can't offerspecific information in response to a request about a franchisor.The FTC doesn't require that disclosure be placed on file withtheir agency, so they can't report anything like a registrationstatus.

Your best barometer of legitimacy is the temperature of existingfranchisees in the system. If there are no existing franchisees,carefully evaluate the additional risks (along with the benefits)of being among the first franchisees through the gate. You may haveto put up with a rough program that isn't well established,where the company isn't well-positioned to providecomprehensive assistance to its franchisees.

Follow your instincts in the franchise evaluation process. Ifyou find the UFOC is outdated and incomplete, the answersyou're getting to your questions don't seem right, oryou're hearing serious grumbling from franchisees in thesystem, be prepared to throw in your hand and move on to the nextopportunity.

Read the Cards

Once you close in on a serious prospect, talk to an accountantor other financial advisor who has experience representing smallbusinesses. Go over the franchisor's financials together (Item21), so you know whether the company is on firm or shaky financialfooting. An attorney experienced in small-business law can adviseyou on the terms of the franchise agreement, making sure youunderstand the legal relationship, the restrictions imposed by thecontract and whether you should insist on any changes beforesigning the agreement. Resist the natural inclination to save a fewbucks by not hiring these rather expensive specialists. Considertheir services cost-effective insurance.

When all the pieces fall into place, it will feel just right.The trick is working hard and researching an opportunity to pullthose pieces together.

Red flags

Five warning signs that a franchise has problems:

Weak financial statements: There's nothing wrongwith a modest net worth in a franchisor, but it should tell you tolook for some other track record indicating the company will be inbusiness for the duration of your franchise relationship. Weakfinancial statements increase your investment risks. High franchisee turnover: If many owners have left thesystem in the past year, find out why. The UFOC guidelines requirethe franchisor to include a list of the names, addresses and phonenumbers of everyone who left the system in the preceding fiscalyear. Call a few, and ask why they left. No UFOC: What do you mean, "no UFOC"? The lawrequires it, no exceptions. Don't believe it if the company repsays "We don't have to give you a disclosure, because weare a private company," or "You won't receive a UFOCbecause you qualify as a 'sophisticated investor.'"Balderdash. Many lawsuits: No one knows how many is too many. Toomany lawsuits in a system with a few thousand franchisees will begreater than in a system with only a dozen. Discuss the litigationlisted in Item 3 with your attorney and the company. No franchisee recommendations: If the currentfranchisees do nothing but complain to you about the franchisor andthe business they bought, re-evaluate.

It's Official Fourteenstates require franchisors to register before offering franchises,including: State Agency Telephone Number California Department of Corporations (866) 275-2677 Hawaii Department of Commerce (808) 586-2744 Illinois Attorney General (217) 782-2538 Indiana Securities Division (317) 232-6681 Maryland Attorney General, Securities (410) 576-6360 Michigan Attorney General (517) 373-7117 Minnesota Department of Commerce (651) 296-4026 New York Department of Law (212) 416-8211 North Dakota Securities Commissioner (701) 328-2910 Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation (401) 222-2246 South Dakota Division of Securities (605) 773-4823 Virginia State Corporation Commission (804) 371-9051 Washington Department of Financial Institutions (360) 902-8700 Wisconsin Commissioner of Securities (608) 266-1064

Andrew A. Caffey is a franchise attorney in the Washington,DC, area; former general counsel of the International FranchiseAssociation; and the author of Franchise & BusinessOpportunities.