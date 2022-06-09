Signing out of account, Standby...
'We've Been An Elite Restaurant': Chick-fil-A Manager Started Offering a Three-Day Workweek. It Now Has 100 Percent Management Retention.
This Duo Struck Franchise Gold With Drybar. Now They're Out to Conquer an Entirely New Industry.
'It Was Like a Drug': How Dave's Hot Chicken Grew a Cult Following in an East Hollywood Parking Lot
The Great Resignation Has Drawn Millennials to Franchising. Here's Why We Must Transform the Business Model.
More from Franchise News
People in the U.K. Are Lining Up at Dawn for a Fast Food Chain's Chicken
Since launching in England last year, chicken chain Popeyes is seeing record sales.
Don't Settle For 'Successful Enough'
How to redefine personal prosperity and court the discomfort that leads to largesse.
Most Franchises Fail to Scale — But The Ones That Do Succeed All Have These 3 Essential Qualities in Common.
The success rate of franchise expansion is low. Beat the odds by harnessing these three franchising habits that are overwhelmingly present in franchises that succeed.
Inaugural 'Franchisor Appreciation Day' Set for September 15
New initiative offers gratitude to the "behind-the-scenes" personnel who support the brand's franchisees
3 Reasons Why Franchise Systems Are So Valuable
Franchise systems continue to be gobbled up at higher and higher valuations because of these three value drivers.
What's the Deal With Subway's 'Fake Tuna' Lawsuit? A Look Inside the Unusual Case
The saga over Subway's tuna-legitimacy continues as a plaintiff argues that the chain's "100% tuna" claim is false. Subway stands by its statement.
Meet the Women Behind Some of McDonald's Most Iconic (And Essential) Ingredients—And How They're Setting New Standards
The manufacturers of McDonald's essential ingredients know how to deliver quality and inspire change.
Owning a Franchise Could Be Your Fastest Route to Business Ownership. Here's What You Need to Know to Succeed.
Opening a franchise is a great option if you are interested in running your own business while minimizing the risk of starting one on your own. Let's discuss why opening a franchise might be the fastest route to business ownership and success.
Today's Restaurant Franchise Trends
There's plenty of progress among restaurant franchisors.