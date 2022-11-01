Franchisors Actively Recruit Military Veterans for Valued Skills

Veterans have a particular set of skills – skills they have acquired over an often very long career. Skills that make them ideal to become … franchise owners?

Kumon North America

Leadership, problem solving, working within a system, commitment to serve and managing high stress situations are just a few of the common traits shared by military personnel. Those same traits are highly valuable commodities in the education business sector.

While it might seem an odd pairing on the surface, franchise companies actively recruit U.S. military veterans for the skills they learned in service of our country.

As Edward Lofland's decorated Marine Corps career was coming to a close, he began to research business opportunities that fit his skills and personality. Lofland was a believer in continuing education, having obtained a bachelor's degree in engineering and master's degree in global business.

Lofland, who retired as a major, found Kumon North America to be the perfect fit. The company specifically recruits former military members like him and offers an additional veteran bonus.

"I didn't really want to work for anyone else," he says, laughing. "I've been in the Marine Corps and served, so I didn't want to do that. I wanted to start a business. I just needed to pick which one. Kumon, to me, was a no-brainer. I loved it and wanted to invest in my kids."

Companies like Kumon North America actively recruit franchise owners like Lofland, which they call Instructors, for their desired skills in the workplace. Kumon is the top education franchise in North America, with about 2,000 Kumon Centers in the U.S. and Canada, and offers a veteran incentive of $10,000 for qualified franchise candidates. That's on top of the $36,400 in additional incentives the company offers franchisees opening new centers.

For children from preschool to high school, Kumon offers an after-school math and reading enrichment program that goes well beyond traditional tutoring.

"We value the skills that our veterans bring with them into our Kumon Centers," said John Collins, Kumon North America's vice president of Center Network Development. "The skills they possess are vital to a center's business plan, and I think those skills give them a significant advantage in becoming an extremely successful Instructor."

It's no secret to those in the industry that veterans are prevalent throughout the franchising world at every level. The Small Business Association reports that 2.5 million U.S. businesses – that's one in eight – are owned by veterans.

The Small Business Administration's Office of Veterans Business Development programs provide access to capital and preparation for small business opportunities.

"These are valuable programs for veterans who are seeking information about starting a business and those researching their financing options," Collins said. "At Kumon, we offer one of the lowest entry fees of any franchise. That is often an attractive option to the entrepreneurial-minded veteran looking to take the next step in their career."

Veterans are no different in what they are seeking in the job market and follow the trends of what others are looking for in employment.

"Just like others who are leaving their jobs to open their own small businesses, they want to have more control over their schedules, cut out bureaucracy and be their own boss," Collins added. "Kumon offers that freedom for its instructors as well as the ability to influence a child's education in a positive way."

To learn if the Kumon Franchise opportunity is right for you, visit kumonfranchise.com.